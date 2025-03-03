Sirios' New Vision for Cheechoo Validated by Excellent Drill Results Including 13.5 g/t Au over 14.6 m

MONTREAL, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the results of five additional drill holes of its Fall-Winter 2024-25 program on the Cheechoo gold project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Phase 2 Highlights (Winter 2025):

13.48 g/t Au over 14.6 m , including 123.94 g/t Au over 1.0 m (CH25-321)

over , including over (CH25-321) 56.41 g/t Au over 2.0 m, including 110.65 g/t Au over 1.0 m (CH25-317E)

over including over (CH25-317E) 83.20 g/t Au over 1.1 m (CH25-317E)

over (CH25-317E) 1.92 g/t Au over 34.0 m , including 20.52 g/t Au over 1.0 m (CH25-325)

over , including over (CH25-325) 1.00 g/t Au over 30.5 m (CH24-323)

over (CH24-323) 1.15 g/t Au over 25.8 m (CH25-324)

over (CH25-324) 1.06 g/t Au over 18.3 m (CH25-322)

over (CH25-322) 3.54 g/t Au over 5.0 m (CH25-321)

New Vision Validated

The objective of the Fall-Winter 2024-25 drilling program was to validate the new vision for the Cheechoo gold project, which Sirios developed in the second half of 2024, as outlined in the October 7, 2024, press release. This new vision highlighted a dual potential for both large-volume open-pit and underground mining at Cheechoo, with multiple high-priority targets identified for delineating high-grade zones.

“We are thrilled with the results from our Fall-Winter 2024-25 drilling program,” said Dominique Doucet, President and CEO of Sirios. “We've consistently intercepted gold mineralization in all drill holes, precisely where our geological team predicted, validating our new interpretation of the deposit. Our team is now developing a new geological model based on the 2024 data review and recent drill results. This will lead to an upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update that may include an underground component, potentially transforming Cheechoo and opening new development possibilities for the project.”

2024-2025 DRILL PROGRAM: MAIN ASSAY RESULTS

DDH From (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Length (m) CH24-317

82.9 87.2 3.19 4.3 Incl. 86.2 87.2 *12.73 1.0 91.3 92.3 *12.31 1.0 127.3 128.3 *2.82 1.0 166.8 167.8 *3.25 1.0 177.5 179.5 *1.34 2.0 188.5 189.5 *10.58 1.0 319.1 320.4 8.03 1.3 330.8 334.5 5.10 3.7 Incl. 330.8 331.8 *17.32 1.0 355.9 367.5 10.06 11.6 Incl. 356.9 358.3 *79.71 1.4 CH25-317E

499.5 501.5 *56.41 2.0 Incl. 499.5 500.5 *110.65 1.0 506.9 508.0 *83.20 1.1 CH24-318

93.9 129.2 0.83 35.3 Incl. 108.5 114.5 1.53 6.0 Incl. 127.2 129.2 *2.55 2.0 183.9 195.5 2.83 11.6 Incl. 187.7 188.7 *22.55 1.0 327.0 328.0 *52.70 1.0 CH24-319

33.0 46.0 1.69 13.0 Incl. 36.8 39.8 6.26 3.0 Incl. 38.8 39.8 *14.94 1.0 219.1 233.5 0.76 14.4 248.0 252.4 2.88 4.4 Incl. 249.7 251.0 *8.81 1.3 364.8 375.0 0.89 10.2 378.9 395.4 2.16 16.5 Incl. 390.9 393.9 9.84 3.0 Incl. 392.9 393.9 *26.41 1.0 CH25-319E 446.0 455.0 1.25 9.0 CH24-320

232.5 266.6 0.72 34.1 371.5 389.6 1.81 18.1 Incl. 382.7 383.7 *20.93 1.0 406.5 441.8 1.03 35.3 Incl. 415.1 416.1 *19.78 1.0 501.7 504.0 3.65 2.3 552.9 558.6 7.46 5.7 Incl. 554 555.0 *40.70 1.0 597.5 628.0 0.69 30.5 665.0 683.5 0.55 18.5 CH25-321

24.0 46.0 0.58 22.0 72.9 84.3 0.50 11.4 99.0 130.5 6.69 31.5 Incl. 103.0 104.0 *7.39 1.0 Incl. 114.9 129.5 *13.48 14.6 Incl. 114.9 115.9 *123.94 1.0 Incl. 117.4 118.6 *21.21 1.2 Incl. 123.0 124.1 *23.34 1.1 Incl. 128.5 129.5 *17.37 1.0 134.0 144.5 *0.82 10.5 180.5 187.5 2.54 7.0 224.5 229.5 3.54 5.0 Incl. 224.5 226.0 10.84 1.5 CH25-322 48.5 66.8 *1.06 18.3 CH25-323

9.2 20.4 0.99 11.2 59.3 76.5 0.65 17.2 83.9 99.1 0.84 15.2 105.0 135.5 *1.00 30.5 Incl. 125.0 126.0 *15.33 1.0 141.4 150.8 1.89 9.4 166.0 169.6 *1.39 3.6 193.2 197.5 1.19 4.3 CH25-324

16.0 29.0 0.67 13.0 73.0 83.0 0.92 10.0 89.2 109.3 0.55 20.1 135.9 161.7 1.15 25.8 213.0 235.0 0.80 22.0 Incl. 213.0 220.0 1.61 7.0 252.4 262.4 0.51 10.0 CH25-325

91.2 97.2 *1.99 6.0 113.0 147.0 *1.92 34.0 Incl. 122.3 123.3 *20.52 1.0 Incl. 138.8 141.4 10.37 2.6

*Visible Gold.

The lengths of the intervals are measured along the holes and do not necessarily correspond to true thicknesses. The intervals presented in the table are greater than 0.30 g/t Au with a maximum of 3 consecutive meters of waste rock.





Figure 1: Location of drill holes CH24-317 to CH25-325.

Fall-Winter 2024-25 Drilling Program

Nine holes (#317 to #325) were completed between November 2024 and February 2025 for a total drilled length of 3,347 meters, including the extension of holes #317 and #319.

Cheechoo’s High-Grade Zones

The Cheechoo gold deposit is hosted in a tonalite intrusion characterized by multiple gold-enriched zones encased in a lower-grade halo. In addition to the Eclipse zone, numerous high-grade intervals throughout the deposit suggest the occurrence of additional high-grade zones. These zones may be found both within and beyond the boundaries of the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) conceptual pit.

About the Cheechoo Property

Located less than 15 km from Newmont's Éléonore gold mine, which is in the process of being acquired by Dhilmar Ltd., in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec, the Cheechoo property, 100% owned by Sirios, contains an untapped gold deposit with excellent expansion and development potential.

The most recent mineral resource estimate (MRE) reported, for an open-pit model, using a USD 1.650 gold price:

Indicated resources: 1.4 million ounces at an average grade of 0.94 g/t Au ;

at an average grade of ; Inferred resources: 500.000 ounces at an average grade of 0.73 g/t Au.

Source: BBA. Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Cheechoo Project. 23/12/2022

Underground mining scenarios have not been evaluated in the 2022 MRE.

Learn more about Cheechoo at sirios.com/en/cheechoo

Qualified Person Statement and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The Mineral Resource Estimate mentioned in this press release conforms to National Instrument 43-101 standards and was prepared by Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., independent qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines. The effective date of the estimate is July 20, 2022. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

Analytical Quality Control

NQ caliber drill cores were described and sampled by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The cores were sawn in half, with one half sent to a certified commercial laboratory for analysis, and the other half retained for future reference. Following a strict analytical quality assurance and control program, blanks and certified reference materials were integrated into the sampling sequence. The samples were analyzed for gold, using approximately 500g of crushed material, with the Photon Assay™ method (PAAU02) by MSALABS laboratory located in Val-d'Or. Samples with visible gold were analyzed using the entire crushed sample with the Photon Assay™ method.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100%-owned Cheechoo gold property, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., CEO

450-482-0603

info@sirios.com

www.sirios.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

