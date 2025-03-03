Opus Security Unveils the First Fully Autonomous Vulnerability Management Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Security , a pioneer in Agentic AI for Vulnerability Management, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking cross-organizational Autonomous Vulnerability Management Platform. This first-of-its-kind platform embeds AI security agents across the entire vulnerability management lifecycle, enabling security teams to scale without additional headcount by autonomously prioritizing, orchestrating and executing remediation.

Early adopters of the platform are already experiencing transformative results: up to a 90% reduction in remediation delays, thousands of work hours saved and backlogs that used to take months to clear - eliminated.

"Since we started using Opus, our teams have truly come together. The platform connects to our IT and security tools, giving us real-time control over the AI agents that drive our remediation efforts," says a VP of Cybersecurity, Enterprise Fintech Company. "We can fine-tune and direct these agents as needed, resulting in much faster fixes, reduced operational overhead and complete process governance—all while ensuring we always have the right security expertise available exactly when and where we need it."

These measurable results underscore Opus’ innovative approach to redefining vulnerability management across industries—while also revolutionizing how teams connect and collaborate, driving greater operational effectiveness and synergy throughout the organization.

A Paradigm Shift in Vulnerability Management

Traditional tools have left organizations struggling with mounting vulnerability backlogs, inefficient workflows and an overwhelming flood of alerts across multiple attack surfaces in IT, and engineering—posing a significant cross-organizational challenge. “Siloed teams, an abundance of ineffective tools, and a critical lack of automation impede today's cyber-risk reduction efforts,” says Tyler Shields, principal analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Cybersecurity teams are overwhelmed by an unmanageable number of security exposures, struggling to triage and prioritize at a pace that ensures their success. Automation through AI is vital for security teams to tackle this surge of exponential risk, and Opus Security’s new release marks a significant advance toward that objective.” Opus Security revolutionizes this landscape by integrating Agentic AI capabilities into its proven platform, deploying a specialized fleet of AI security agents that transform vulnerability management from a reactive burden into a proactive, seamless and self-driven operation.

Key Capabilities of the Autonomous Platform

Powered by intelligent AI agents, the platform delivers complete remediation by automatically analyzing and prioritizing vulnerabilities, mapping ownership, enforcing security policies and engaging with teams for remediation. These smart agents—including the Security Researcher, Security Governance Agent, Process Orchestrator, Remediation Agent and Collaborators (RemedyAI) Agents—embed deeply into an organization’s environment, managing security policies, engineering workflows and risk tolerances to ensure that every finding is analyzed and resolved autonomously, semi-autonomously, or manually in alignment with organizational directives. By consolidating, normalizing and deduplicating millions of fragmented data points from diverse sources, these agents reduce noise and transform overwhelming volumes of information into actionable insights, orchestrating a seamless end-to-end journey from detection to resolution.

The End of Vulnerability Management as You Know It

“Our customers face an uphill battle—vulnerabilities account for 60% of breaches, and existing solutions leave security teams overwhelmed by fragmented processes and excessive noise,” explained Meny Har, CEO and co-founder of Opus Security. “With our Autonomous Vulnerability Management Platform, we’re not offering an incremental upgrade; we’re initiating a fundamental shift in security operations. Our AI agents are designed to work across multiple organizational surfaces, ensuring that every department’s specific security requirements are addressed seamlessly.”

Changing the Odds for Security Teams

Opus Security’s platform dramatically reduces the mean time required for vulnerability remediation by eliminating real-time backlogs and expanding security capabilities without adding headcount. By seamlessly integrating into existing workflows and converting scattered data into actionable insights, organizations can focus their resources on strategic priorities and address critical threats swiftly and effectively.

Built for the Enterprise: Scalable, Secure and Future-Proof

Designed for enterprise-scale demands, the Autonomous Vulnerability Management Platform seamlessly integrates with existing security ecosystems. Its robust, agentic remediation engine, multi-layered prioritization framework and compliance-driven governance enable organizations to meet regulatory requirements, optimize security investments and maintain operational efficiency in today’s evolving threat landscape.

About Opus Security

Opus Security leads the autonomous vulnerability management revolution, delivering a fleet of intelligent AI security agents that autonomously manage the complete remediation life cycle at scale. Founded by the innovators behind Siemplify (acquired by Google) and trusted by global enterprises and industry pioneers, Opus transforms vulnerability management from a reactive burden into a proactive, seamless and self-driven operation.