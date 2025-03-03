Carahsoft Co-Sponsors 2nd Annual Billington State and Local Cybersecurity Summit at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C. on March 10-12, 2025

RESTON, Va., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 35 of its technology providers at the 2nd Annual Billington State and Local Cybersecurity Summit. The event, hosted by Billington Cybersecurity, will take place March 10-12, 2025, at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington D.C. The summit will convene Federal, State, Local and Tribal Government officials alongside industry experts to share best practices, enhance current cyber operations and strengthen future defenses. Carahsoft and its partner NightDragon, are lead underwriter sponsors of the summit.

LEARN:

Under the theme, “Convening Leaders to Enhance Cybersecurity at the State and Local Level,” the summit will focus on strengthening cybersecurity strategies for State and Local Government organizations. Participants will explore how to leverage best practices and cutting-edge technologies to defend against evolving cyber threats through roundtable sessions, breakout sessions, workshops and keynote presentations from notable speakers.

Key roundtable and session topics include:

All Star CIO and CISO Cyber Roundtable: The State Level

All Star CIO and CISO Roundtable: The Local Level

Managing Cyber Risk at Speed and Scale

Leveraging Cyber Threat in The Cyber Workforce: Balancing Talent and

Automation to Manage Your Risk

Automation to Manage Your Risk AI on the Cybersecurity Frontier: Cutting Edge R&D at Academia

Proactive Cyber Defense: Federal Viewpoints

Integrating AI Into Your Cybersecurity Program

Addressing Ransomware Targeting Cloud Environments

How AI Is Changing the Threat





ATTEND:

Monday-Wednesday, March 10-12, 2025

Ronald Reagan Building

1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20004

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 35 of its technology partners will showcase comprehensive cybersecurity, big data and cloud solutions. Attendees can explore partner demonstrations throughout the show floor and visit the Carahsoft booth to view demos from the following partners:

Dataminr

Elisity

HUMAN Interos

Rhombus

ThreatConnect

Additional Carahsoft Partners Participating at Billington SLG:

Accenture

AppOmni

Armis

AWS

BlackFog

BlueVoyant

Crowdstrike

DataDog

DeleteMe

Deloitte

Elastic

Entrust

ExtraHop

Flashpoint

Google

Hack the Box

HCL Software/Four Immersive Labs

Infoblox

InfoSec

Microsoft

Mimecast

Nozomi Networks

Nucleus

Nutanix

PagerDuty

Palo Alto

Paramify

Presidio

Project Hosts

Proofpoint

Purestorage

Radicl

Recorded Future, Inc.

RSA Rubrik

RunZero

SANS

SecPod

Security Journey

Security Scorecard

Snowflake

Snyk

Socure

SPLUNK

Tanium

Tenable

Varonis

Veracode

Wiz

Zscaler





NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Join Carahsoft and NightDragon for a welcome reception on Tuesday, March 11th, following event’s programs at the Ronald Reagan Building, in Washington, D.C.

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for Billington SLG Summit, click here. For more information on Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, click here; or email brian.o'donnell@carahsoft.com.

To learn more about the evolving cybersecurity landscape, visit Carahsoft’s interactive, self-guided tours featuring top solutions from leading Government technology providers. Discover innovative tools, explore detailed product demos and gain insights on how to support Public Sector agencies through cyber solutions. Click here to start your tour.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

