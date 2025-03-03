MONECO Advisors’ Stephanie Van Albert, CFP® Recognized as Emerging Leader

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfield, Connecticut -- March 3, 2025 – MONECO Advisors is thrilled to announce that Lead Advisor, Stephanie Van Albert CFP®, has been honored with the “Emerging Leader Award” in The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Women in Business Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights her dedication, leadership, and influence in the financial planning industry—all achieved under the age of 30. A Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) since 2019, Stephanie continues to set a high standard in the industry, providing insightful financial guidance to clients while also mentoring younger professionals/peers in her field.

Stephanie was recently promoted from Senior Associate Advisor to Lead Advisor, and in her four+ years with MONECO has become a vital member of the wealth management team, consistently demonstrating dedication in both client service and professional growth.

“We are incredibly proud of Stephanie for this well-deserved recognition,” said Charlie Rocco, Managing Partner at MONECO. “Her passion for empowering others and her commitment to making a meaningful impact in our community truly embodies the values we hold at MONECO. This honor reflects her hard work, dedication, and the positive influence she continues to have on our clients in pursuing their financial life stories. This award not only acknowledges personal achievements but also highlights the growing presence of young, influential women in leadership roles across our financial planning industry. We are excited to see what the future holds for Stephanie as she continues to break new ground and inspire others.”

In addition to her role at the firm, Stephanie is a member of both the Financial Planning Association (FPA) and the Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization (FELO), where she actively contributes to advancing the profession and supporting future leaders.

About MONECO Advisors

MONECO is an advisor/partner-owned, multigenerational financial planning, tax consulting and wealth management firm dedicated to serving individuals, families, and businesses with customized financial planning strategies. Ranked among Forbes’ Top 250 RIAs 2025, Newsweek’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2024 and Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies 2024*, MONECO continues to offer clients both guidance and support to help them to pursue their financial goals. The firm specializes in financial planning solutions that evolve with their clients' needs, through all stages of their lives. *For more detail on awards mentioned above or to view methodologies and criteria for each third-party ranking, visit: https://www.monecoadvisors.com/awards.

