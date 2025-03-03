Top Aces Unveils AI-Driven Unmanned Wingman for the ADAIR Industry

MESA, Ariz., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Aces Corp. (Top Aces), the world’s only commercial operator of F-16 aircraft for advanced air combat training, proudly announces a groundbreaking development in the adversary air (ADAIR) industry. In collaboration with technology partners EpiSci (an Applied Intuition company), Coherent Technical Services Inc. (CTSi) and Seger Aviation LLC, Top Aces has unveiled its proprietary AI-driven autonomous constructive wingman for the Red Air industry. This latest innovation is designed to replicate the flight kinematics and maneuvers of advanced adversary aircraft in a live-virtual-constructive (LVC) training environment.

“The introduction of a constructive wingman marks a revolutionary achievement and sets a new precedent in the ADAIR industry,” says Russ Quinn, President of Top Aces Corp., a USAF veteran and former Aggressor pilot. “Integrating AI-driven constructive wingmen will enhance the effectiveness of our training programs by adding complexity and mass challenges to Beyond Visual Range (BVR) targeting for our customers, while still providing the unique benefits of training against live, highly maneuverable 4th Generation fighters.”

Top Aces’ constructive wingman was integrated by CTSi into the company’s F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighters (AAF) through the open architecture Advanced Aggressor Mission System (AAMS), and is powered by EpiSci’s state-of-the-art AI technology. The AAMS Hands-On Throttle and Stick (HOTAS) interface allows Top Aces’ pilots to direct constructive wingman formations and maneuvers, coordinating them with the company’s F-16s to provide additional BVR targeting challenges for 5th Generation fighter pilots. Each wingman is embodied in the training scenario as an adversary Link-16 track, increasing the number of BVR adversaries for compatible training segments at reduced cost.

“Having flown every 4th and 5th Generation fighter, classified prototypes, and demonstrators, I know firsthand the challenges and opportunities AI brings to air combat,” said Dan Javorsek, President of EpiSci. “This is the future of air combat training. Integrating AI-driven wingmen will push the limits of training while preserving the value of live-fly 4th Generation adversaries. We look forward to continuing this important work and delivering best-in-class advanced software capabilities to our men and women in uniform.”

Following the completion of operational testing and evaluation, Top Aces plans to expand its constructive wingman concept, introducing additional constructive training capabilities to its customers. The control, autonomy and interface developments from this innovation will lay the groundwork for the deployment of future unmanned collaborative adversary platforms as part of Top Aces’ industry leading ADAIR training solutions.

About Top Aces Inc.

With over 130,000 accident-free flight hours, Top Aces Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Top Aces Corp. and Blue Air Training Corp., provide advanced adversary air (ADAIR) and joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) training to the world’s leading armed forces. The company possesses the largest fleet of commercially operated fighter aircraft in active service and is the world's only commercial owner/operator of the F-16. Top Aces’ mission-critical training enhances the operational readiness of combat forces by delivering real-world experience, while creating significant cost efficiencies and extending the lifespan of military aircraft fleets. For more information, please visit www.topaces.us.

Join Top Aces on Social Media:

X: https://x.com/topaces/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/top-aces/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/topaces/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/topaces/

Media Contact:

Erin Black

Marketing Communications Manager, Top Aces

+1 (514) 867-0886

media@topaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bda0b58-fa7b-45bf-b0ee-81587b713e1d