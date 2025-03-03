Attention Long-Term Shareholders of Domino's Pizza Corp. (NASDAQ: DPZ); Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR); Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU); and MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Domino’s Pizza Corp. (NASDAQ: DPZ):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Domino’s breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Domino’s shareholder who purchased Domino’s shares prior to December 7, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/dominos-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call us at 267-507-6085

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the underlying complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DPE, the Company's largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; (ii) as a result, Domino's was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth; (iii) accordingly, Domino's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Domino’s shares prior to December 7, 2023 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/dominos-shareholder-investigation/ contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Dominos #DPZ $DPZ

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR):

Philadelphia, PA - Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Extreme Networks have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Shareholders who have held Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock since on or before July 27, 2022 should visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/extreme-networks-shareholder-investigation/. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you. You do not need to have lost money on your investment.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that that Extreme Networks, through certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to Extreme’s business, operations, and financial condition: (a) that Extreme Networks was suffering from adverse client demand trends as its clients had ordered more product from Extreme than needed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid supply shortages and because of a lack of alternative sourcing options and thereby had cannibalized their purchasing needs; (b) that Extreme Networks was increasingly offsetting these adverse organic demand trends with the fulfillment of backlog orders in a manner that materially exceeded the proportion represented to investors; (c) that, as a result of (a)-(b), Extreme Networks was drawing down its backlog at a much faster rate than represented to investors; (d) that, as a result of (a)-(c), Extreme Networks’ backlog was already decreasing and at a much quicker pace than the Company’s statements to investors that backlog would only “begin to shrink” in 4Q23 and it would be not until “fiscal ‘26 when it really goes back to normal”; (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d), Extreme Networks’ backlog was not on track to continue increasing to $600 million; and (f) that, as a result of (a)-(e) above, Defendants had materially misrepresented Extreme Networks’ organic demand, revenue growth, and market share gains as the fulfillment of Extreme’s backlog masked a decline in organic demand and attendant revenues.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Extreme Networks shareholders who have held Extreme Networks shares since prior to July 27, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/extreme-networks-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call us at 267-507-6085.

$EXTR #ExtremeNetworks #EXTR

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU):

Philadelphia, PA - Grabar Law Office is investigating whether officers and directors of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held Malibu Boats shares since prior to November 4, 2022, and would like to learn more about the investigation, your rights, and potential for recovery, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Malibu-Boats-Shareholder-Investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085.



WHY: A recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that certain officers and directors of Malibu Boats made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects including: (1) that Malibu Boats engaged in an “elaborate scheme to over manufacture and pump nearly $100 million of its highest priced, highest margin, slow moving boat inventory into fifteen Tommy’s dealerships”; (2) that, as a result, the Company artificially inflated Malibu’s sales performance, market share, and stock value; (3) that the Company was withholding certain incentives and rebates from its dealers; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced substantial risk of litigation from one of its top dealers, Tommy’s; (5) that the Company’s CEO departed due to this role in this scheme; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Malibu Boats shareholders who have held Malibu Boats shares since prior to November 4, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Malibu-Boats-Shareholder-Investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085. $MBUU #MailbuBoats

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI):

Philadelphia, PA - Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI). The investigation concerns whether certain officers of MGP Ingredients breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company.

Current shareholders who acquired MGP Ingredients prior to May 4, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/MGPI-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

Why? MGP Ingredients, Inc. manufactures alcoholic beverages and food ingredients. MGPI sells its own products under its own brand names as well as to manufacturers of other branded spirits.



As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, sales of hard liquors, such as those produced and sold by MGPI, increased dramatically in the wake of COVID-19. However, as quarantines ended, sales of hard liquors slowed across the alcoholic beverage industry, and a backlog of inventory began to increase.



The underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants repeatedly touted a strong demand and “normal” inventory levels in brown goods (such as American whiskies and tequila), when in fact there had been a slowdown in consumption and oversupply in their products.

What You Can Do Now? If you are a current shareholder who acquired MGPI shares prior to May 4, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/MGPI-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 for further assistance. $MGPI #MGPI #MGPIngredients

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/095e26b5-da04-4598-8413-8cb47e60a6a7