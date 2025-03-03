Japan Tourism Source Insights Report 2024: In-depth Analysis of Traveler Flows, Spending Patterns, Main Destination Markets, Current and Future Opportunities

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourism Source Market Insight: Japan (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a thorough insight into Japan's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Japanese tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into Japan's outbound travel market.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into Japan's outbound travel market.

This report provides clear insight into developments in Japan's domestic and outbound tourism markets.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

The report explores the different profiles of Japanese tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.

The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the country, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

Overview

Country Snapshot 2023

At a glance: Japanese tourism in 2023

Risk

Main Findings

Japan's Tourist Profile

What types of holidays do Japanese travelers take?

Insight into the Japanese traveler

Domestic Tourism

Domestic Flows

Domestic Spending

Domestic Destinations

Outbound Tourism

Outbound Flows

Outbound Spending

Main and Developing Destination Markets

Where did Japanese tourists travel to in 2023?

Main Destination Markets

Developing Destination Markets

Outlook

Opportunities

Challenges

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Trip.com

Expedia

Booking.com

