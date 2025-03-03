Precision Agriculture Market Report 2025: Global Precision Agriculture Market to Surge to $22.49 Billion by 2034, Driven by Technological Advancements and Sustainable Farming Practices

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Agriculture Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precision agriculture market is projected to reach $22.49 billion by 2034 from $9.86 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period 2024-2034. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics in farming practices. These technologies enable farmers to optimize resource utilization, enhance crop yields, and implement sustainable agricultural practices. Additionally, government initiatives promoting modern farming techniques and the rising demand for food due to a growing global population are significant factors contributing to the expansion of the precision agriculture market.



Industrial Impact



The industrial impact of the precision agriculture market spans sustainable farming practices, resource optimization, and regulatory compliance. Advancements in IoT, AI, and robotics drive innovation, enabling real-time monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and efficient use of water, fertilizers, and pesticides. These developments foster collaborations among technology providers, agribusinesses, and government bodies, raising industry standards and accelerating research and development in agriculture.



Additionally, the emphasis on sustainable farming practices aligns with global climate goals, influencing industrial practices and ensuring adherence to stricter environmental regulations. As a result, the precision agriculture market plays a pivotal role in enhancing productivity, reducing environmental footprints, and promoting the adoption of smart farming technologies, supporting a resilient and sustainable global agricultural ecosystem.



Market Segmentation:

Precision Irrigation Segment to Dominate the Precision Agriculture Market (by Application)



In the precision agriculture market, the precision irrigation segment is expected to dominate by application, driven by the growing need for efficient water management and sustainable farming practices. Precision irrigation technologies offer tailored solutions to optimize water usage, ensuring crops receive the exact amount needed to enhance yield and reduce waste. Farmers are adopting these systems to improve resource efficiency and productivity with increasing water scarcity and rising global food demand. Advancements in IoT-enabled sensors, real-time data analytics, and automated irrigation systems are enhancing the scalability and effectiveness of precision irrigation.

Field Management to Dominate the Precision Agriculture Market (by Function)



Field management is expected to dominate the precision agriculture market by function, driven by its critical role in optimizing farming practices and improving crop yields. Field management enables precise monitoring of soil health, crop conditions, and environmental factors by leveraging advanced technologies such as IoT sensors, drones, and data analytics. This real-time data empowers farmers to make informed decisions, enhancing productivity while reducing resource wastage. The adoption of field management practices is further fueled by advancements in automation and predictive analytics, which streamline operations and minimize environmental impact.

Field Crops to Dominate the Precision Agriculture Market (by Farm Produce)



Field crops are anticipated to dominate the precision agriculture market by farm produce, driven by their extensive cultivation and critical role in global food security. Precision agriculture technologies such as GPS-guided equipment, sensors, and drones are increasingly being adopted to enhance the productivity of crops such as wheat, rice, corn, and soybeans. These tools enable precise monitoring of crop health, soil conditions, and resource utilization, resulting in higher yields and reduced input costs. The dominance of field crops is further supported by advancements in data analytics and automation, which optimize large-scale farming operations. As global agricultural practices shift toward sustainability and efficiency to address rising food demands and environmental concerns, the adoption of precision agriculture for field crops is set to grow significantly, solidifying its position as the leading segment in the market.

Guidance Technology to Dominate the Precision Agriculture Market (by Technology)



Guidance technology is expected to dominate the precision agriculture market by technology, driven by its essential role in enhancing farm efficiency and productivity. This technology utilizes GPS-based systems, automated steering, and real-time tracking to enable precise navigation and field operations, minimizing overlaps and reducing input wastage. The growing adoption of autonomous tractors and other smart farming machinery further accelerates the integration of guidance technology in agricultural practices. Advancements in GPS accuracy, sensor integration, and machine learning have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of guidance systems.

Hardware Systems to Dominate the Precision Agriculture Market (by Product)



Hardware systems are projected to dominate the precision agriculture market by product, owing to their critical role in enabling smart farming practices. Devices such as sensors, drones, GPS systems, and automated machinery form the backbone of precision agriculture, providing real-time data and facilitating efficient farm management. These systems help monitor soil health, weather conditions, and crop performance, ensuring optimized resource utilization and higher yields. The growing adoption of advanced farming equipment and IoT-enabled devices has been driving the demand for hardware systems. Continuous innovation in hardware technology, such as improved sensor accuracy and durable agricultural drones, enhances their usability and efficiency.

North America to Dominate the Precision Agriculture Market (by Region)



North America is set to dominate the precision agriculture market due to advanced technological adoption, large-scale farming operations, and supportive policies such as the U.S. Farm Bill. Key players such as John Deere and Trimble drive innovation, leveraging GPS, IoT, and AI to optimize inputs and enhance yields. The region's robust data infrastructure and access to venture capital further enable scalability. Meanwhile, Mexico is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a high CAGR of 14.47%, driven by the increasing adoption of precision tools to meet rising agricultural demands.



Recent Developments in the Precision Agriculture Market

In February 2022, Ag Leader Technology expanded its DirectCommand application product portfolio with the introduction of RightSpot, further strengthening its comprehensive farm solution offerings. RightSpot features advanced nozzle-by-nozzle sprayer control, delivering consistent coverage, enhanced flexibility, improved productivity, and precise accuracy. By maintaining the desired rate and pressure across varying speeds and terrains, RightSpot optimizes input efficiency with accurate droplet size and coverage, effectively reducing waste and operational time.

In May 2024, AGCO Corporation announced the official opening of The Fendt Lodge in Jackson, Minnesota, on May 1, 2024. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as the brand's North American headquarters, providing a venue for product launches, customer and dealer engagements, and a dedicated visitors center.

In March 2024, CNH Industrial N.V. announced its commitment to enhancing rural connectivity in Latin America. The company aims to streamline farming operations and boost productivity by utilizing its extensive suite of precision technology solutions. These advanced technologies, designed to save time, reduce costs, and optimize resources, depend on robust internet connectivity. With a network of over 190 provider partners across 144 countries, CNH Industrial N.V. ensures seamless product connectivity and comprehensive coverage to support its equipment worldwide.

In January 2024, Bayer AG unveiled its Climate FieldView digital farming platform enhancements for the 2024 crop season. The updates include advanced functionalities in FieldView Plus, newly tailored features within the FieldView Premium subscription tier, and significant improvements to the platform's in-cab experience.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled in the precision agriculture market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts who have analyzed company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Accenture

AGRIVI

Bayer

X (Alphabet Inc.)

Amazon Web Services

IBM Corporation

BASF

Microsoft

Farmers Edge Inc.

The Toro Company

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial

Ag Leader Technology

KUBOTA

Deere & Company

Hexagon

Topcon

YANMAR Holdings

TeeJet Technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 249 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $22.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1.1 Rapid Integration of Data Analytics and Cloud Computing

1.1.1.2 Increasing Requirement for Crop Yield

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Impact of Key Enabling Technologies on the Farming Ecosystem

1.6 Market Dynamics: Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Rising Adoption of Precision Irrigation Technologies

1.6.1.2 Increasing Number of Pest Variant Drives Demand for Smart Monitoring Technologies

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Growing Concerns Over Data Security

1.6.2.2 Limited Network Connectivity

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Partnerships with Agri-Tech Startups

1.6.3.2 Customization for Specialty Crops

1.7 Agriculture Drone and Robot Market



2 Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Precision Agriculture Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Field Monitoring

2.2.2 Crop Forecasting

2.2.3 Precision Planting

2.2.4 Precision Spraying

2.2.5 Precision Fertilization

2.2.6 Precision Irrigation

2.2.7 Farm Management

2.3 Precision Agriculture Market (by Function)

2.3.1 Farm Management

2.3.2 Field Management

2.3.3 Fleet Management

2.4 Precision Agriculture Market (by Farm Produce)

2.4.1 Field Crops

2.4.1.1 Cereals

2.4.1.2 Oil Crops

2.4.1.3 Roots, Tubers, and Plantains

2.4.1.4 Industrial Crops

2.4.2 Permanent Crops

2.4.2.1 Fruits

2.4.2.2 Vegetables

2.4.2.3 Nuts

2.4.3 Other Farm Produce



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Precision Agriculture Market (by Technology)

3.3.1 Guidance Technology

3.3.2 Sensing Technology

3.3.3 Variable Rate Application Technology

3.3.4 Data Analytics and Intelligence

3.4 Precision Agriculture Market (by Product)

3.4.1 Hardware Systems

3.4.1.1 Automation and Control Systems

3.4.1.1.1 Displays or Yield Monitors

3.4.1.1.2 Flow and Application Rate Control Valves

3.4.1.1.3 Handheld Computers/Mobile Devices

3.4.1.2 Sensing and Navigation Systems

3.4.1.2.1 Sensing Systems

3.4.1.2.2 Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

3.4.1.2.3 Guidance and Steering Systems

3.4.1.3 Indoor Farming Equipment

3.4.1.3.1 Climate Control Systems

3.4.1.3.2 LED Grow Lights

3.4.2 Software

3.4.2.1 Farm Operation Management Software

3.4.2.2 Hardware Control Application Software

3.4.2.3 Data and Predictive Analytics Software

3.4.3 Support Services

3.4.3.1 Integration and Deployment

3.4.3.2 Maintenance and Repair



4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

4.6 South America



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Precision Agriculture Software and Services Provider

