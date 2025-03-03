Targeting Migrants in Financial Services, 2025 Analysis Report - Size and Characteristics of Different Diasporas and Effectiveness of Different Targeting Strategies

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeting Migrants in Financial Services 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report surveys migrant trends within financial services. It explores the size and characteristics of different diasporas and examines the effectiveness of different targeting strategies. It also discusses migrants' product and channel preferences, as well as identifying how preferences differ between migrants and natives. In addition, the report provides a handful of best-practice examples highlighting how best to target migrants.



13.5 million Indians currently reside abroad, making them the largest diaspora, closely followed by Mexican and Chinese expats. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) predominately reside in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the US. The US is a key destination across the top three migrant groups, particularly Mexican emigrants. Chinese and Indian expats constitute the largest diaspora in the HNW space, together accounting for 400,000 HNW individuals. Chinese HNW expats predominately live in Hong Kong (China SAR), while HNW Indian expats prefer the US and the UK.



Scope

The top three migrant groups originate from India, Mexico, and China, together accounting for 36.5 million individuals.

Totaling 263,000, Chinese individuals are the largest HNW diaspora globally, followed by NRIs with 135,900 HNW individuals.

The wealthiest expats reside in Denmark and the US, with average liquid assets of more than $400,000.

Reasons to Buy

Learn about the size of key migrant groups and where they reside.

Understand how to best reach out to migrants with tailored products and services.

Understand which channels migrants prefer when communicating with financial services providers.

Learn what migrants value in a financial services provider.

Understand how investment and financial product preferences differ between migrants and natives.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Sizing



3. Targeting



4. Product and Investment Preferences



5. Channel Usage and Provider Preferences



6. Competitor Profiles



7. Key Takeaways



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

DBS

HSBC

Alpen Partners

Rise

CommBank

Revolut

