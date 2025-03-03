North America O&G Upstream Development Outlook Report 2024-2028: Substantial Development and Production CapEx Exceeding $100 Billion is Likely to be Spent

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Upstream Development Outlook, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall crude and natural gas production in North America is expected to remain steady until 2028, with development primarily coming from Canada. To bolster oil and gas output from upcoming fields, it is estimated that a substantial development and production capital expenditure exceeding $100 billion is likely to be spent during the 2024 to 2028 period.



Scope

The report highlights the upstream development outlook in North America between 2024 and 2028, excluding the production from the US lower 48 region. The North American oil and gas output is expected to play a crucial role in fulfilling the world energy demand in this timeframe.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the oil and gas production outlook for North America, excluding the assets in the US Lower 48, for the period 2024 to 2028

Keep abreast with key upcoming projects in the region during the outlook period

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of the oil and gas production trend and capex data for the target region

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the North American upstream oil and gas sector

Key Topics Covered:



01. Regional Development Trends

Key Highlights

North America Production and Capex Outlook

North America Development Outlook

Oil and Gas Capex Trends

Major Project Count by Type and Terrain

North America Latest Project Updates

02. Oil Development Focus

Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Country

Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Company

Upcoming Oil Projects

03. Gas Development Focus

Natural Gas Outlook by Country

Natural Gas Outlook by Company

04. Expenditure Outlook

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Country

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Company

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Field Terrain

05. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uq9kso

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.