North America O&G Upstream Development Outlook Report 2024-2028: Substantial Development and Production CapEx Exceeding $100 Billion is Likely to be Spent

The "North America Upstream Development Outlook, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall crude and natural gas production in North America is expected to remain steady until 2028, with development primarily coming from Canada. To bolster oil and gas output from upcoming fields, it is estimated that a substantial development and production capital expenditure exceeding $100 billion is likely to be spent during the 2024 to 2028 period.
- The report highlights the upstream development outlook in North America between 2024 and 2028, excluding the production from the US lower 48 region. The North American oil and gas output is expected to play a crucial role in fulfilling the world energy demand in this timeframe.
Key Topics Covered:
01. Regional Development Trends
- Key Highlights
- North America Production and Capex Outlook
- North America Development Outlook
- Oil and Gas Capex Trends
- Major Project Count by Type and Terrain
- North America Latest Project Updates
02. Oil Development Focus
- Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Country
- Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Company
- Upcoming Oil Projects
03. Gas Development Focus
- Natural Gas Outlook by Country
- Natural Gas Outlook by Company
04. Expenditure Outlook
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Country
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Company
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Field Terrain
05. Appendix
