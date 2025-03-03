Sage Geosystems Achieves “Awardable” Status by the U.S. Department of Defense for the U.S. Air Force Geothermal Program

HOUSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage Geosystems Inc. (Sage), the pioneer of Pressure Geothermal technology, announced today it was selected by the U.S. Air Force Office of Energy Assurance and the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to explore how to tap into America’s abundant geothermal energy supply to increase the U.S.’s national security and energy dominance.

Having achieved “Awardable” status for three separate applications, Sage can now explore developing a utility-scale geothermal power plant domestically and abroad to supply U.S. military bases with reliable and cost-effective electricity, even during a grid outage.

Sage was selected through the CDAO’s innovative solicitation process known as the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, which is designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of mission-critical technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and resilient energy technologies. All “awardable” solutions in Tradewinds have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and allow government and military customers to readily choose a pre-approved vendor to expedite a contract.

Tradewinds selected three of Sage’s submissions:

Sage Geosystems individual submission

A partnership with an independent energy and carbon management company

A partnership with a major energy equipment manufacturing company and an energy service company.



These selections represent three of eleven final applications that achieved “awardable” status.

“The U.S. Air Force leveraged the Tradewinds solicitation process to quickly collaborate with innovative American companies to build resilient, next-generation geothermal technologies at our bases, using private capital instead of taxpayer dollars,” said Mr. Kirk Philips, Director, Air Force Office of Energy Assurance.

“Sage is incredibly excited to have been granted awardable status by the DoD as this allows us priority selection for future contracts,” said Cindy Taff, CEO of Sage. “We are excited to play a role in helping unleash America’s energy dominance with secure, plentiful, geothermal energy.”

Sage’s videos, including two videos produced in collaboration with three separate partner entities, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, present actual use cases in which the company would implement geothermal power generation solutions and/or energy storage solutions. Sage Geosystems was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solutions can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com .

About Sage Geosystems:

Sage Geosystems is a leader in the next-generation geothermal industry, pioneering the use of Pressure Geothermal. Pressure Geothermal leverages both the heat and the pressure of the earth to enable three applications: energy storage, power generation and district heating. It also broadly expands where it can be applied allowing geothermal to be deployed globally. For more information, visit www.sagegeosystems.com.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com .

About the U.S. Air Force Office of Energy Assurance:

The U.S. Air Force Office of Energy Assurance (AF OEA), a directorate of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), develops energy solutions that close energy resilience gaps and strengthen our nation's Air Force and Space Force installations at home and abroad. By leveraging the expertise of the energy community, AF OEA builds tailored energy solutions for each installation that are resilient, innovative, and cost-effective. For more information, visit https://www.afcec.af.mil/energy .

