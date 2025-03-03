Epidermolysis Bullosa Competitive Landscape Report 2024: 47 Molecules in the Pipeline - 2 in the Pre-registration, 8 in Phase III Development, and 9 in Phase II Development

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epidermolysis Bullosa: Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Epidermolysis Bullosa therapeutics.



The analyst epidemiologists estimate that there will be 21,154 diagnosed prevalent cases of EB in 2024, which is expected to increase to 21,578 diagnosed prevalent cases by 2029. Currently, there is no cure available globally in the EB market space. Existing approved treatments are primarily supportive.

The EB pipeline holds 47 molecules, with two assets in the pre-registration stage, eight assets in Phase III development, and nine assets in Phase II development. Over the past decade, 104 clinical trials have been conducted in EB. The highest number of studies were initiated in 2018 with 19 trials, followed by 2017 with 13 trials.

During the past decade, partnerships were the most common deal type in North America and Africa. Acquisitions were dominant in Europe. In the Asia-Pacific region, licensing agreements were dominant, while in South and Central America, partnerships accounted for the only deal.



Components of the report include:

Disease Landscape

Disease Overview

Epidemiology Overview

Treatment Overview

Marketed Products Assessment

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

Annual Therapy Cost

Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

Pipeline Assessment

Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

Clinical Trials Assessment

Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

Deals Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

Overview of Recent Deals

Commercial Assessment

Key Market Players

Future Market Catalysts

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations



2 Key Findings



3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Molecule Type

4.4 Product Profiles and Sales Forecast



5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Cost of Therapy

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement



6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Mid-to-late-stage Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.4 Overview by Molecule Type

6.5 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.6 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA



7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Overview of Trials by Geography

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models



8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances



9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players



10 Future Market Catalysts



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ziaqh9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.