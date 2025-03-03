Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 9 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

price Amount Accumulated until 21 February 2025 60,800 551.75 33,546,193 Monday, 24 February 2025 1,200 585.28 702,336 Tuesday, 25 February 2025 1,100 590.15 649,165 Wednesday, 26 February 2025 1,100 590.48 649,528 Thursday, 27 February 2025 1,100 589.65 648,615 Friday, 28 February 2025 1,200 585.44 702,528 In the period 24 February 2025 - 28 February 2025 5,700 588.10 3,352,172 Accumulated until 28 February 2025 66,500 554.86 36,898,365 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,036,413 treasury shares corresponding to 8.15% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

