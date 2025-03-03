Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 9 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 21 February 2025
|60,800
|551.75
|33,546,193
|Monday, 24 February 2025
|1,200
|585.28
|702,336
|Tuesday, 25 February 2025
|1,100
|590.15
|649,165
|Wednesday, 26 February 2025
|1,100
|590.48
|649,528
|Thursday, 27 February 2025
|1,100
|589.65
|648,615
|Friday, 28 February 2025
|1,200
|585.44
|702,528
|In the period 24 February 2025 - 28 February 2025
|5,700
|588.10
|3,352,172
|Accumulated until 28 February 2025
|66,500
|554.86
|36,898,365
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,036,413 treasury shares corresponding to 8.15% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachment