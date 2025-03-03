Academy Celebrates Power of Food to Connect Us for 2025 National Nutrition Month®

Chicago, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the theme of Food Connects Us, March 1 marked the start of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' annual celebration of National Nutrition Month®.

"Food plays such an important role in bringing families and friends together," says registered dietitian nutritionist Amy Bragagnini, an Academy spokesperson in Grand Rapids, Mich. "From special traditions and celebrations, to coming together around a table at the end of a busy day, food connects us all."

Every March, the Academy shares resources to help empower consumers to make informed food choices. National Nutrition Month® began in 1973 as National Nutrition Week and became a month-long observance in 1980. The 2025 National Nutrition Month® campaign connects the dots on ways to incorporate healthy eating habits year-round.

Connect with Food.

"Good nutrition is at the heart of a healthier, more vibrant life, with food serving as a source of joy and connection," says registered dietitian Wesley McWhorter, an Academy Spokesperson in Houston, Texas. "By embracing the pleasure of eating, cooking and discovering where our food comes from, we can help our communities build stronger ties to nourishing foods that support health. Let’s keep the connection strong around the table and celebrate the power of food to bring us together and improve well-being."

Connect with a Nutrition Expert.

"RDNs specialize in providing personalized nutrition care to patients for a variety of chronic health conditions," says registered dietitian nutritionist Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, an Academy Spokesperson in Massachusetts. "This is why it is so important to connect with an RDN and get a personalized nutrition plan for your unique nutrition needs. While you may need to get a referral to see an RDN, there is no need to develop a health condition to see an RDN – RDNs provide preventative care through prenatal nutrition counseling, meal planning, sports performance and so much more."

Explore the Connection Between Food and Culture.

"Food is deeply connected to our heritage, identity and well-being," says registered dietitian nutritionist Grace A. Derocha, an Academy Spokesperson in Detroit, Mich. "As a Filipino-American registered dietitian, I encourage everyone to celebrate National Nutrition Month® by exploring the rich connection between food and culture. Try new ingredients, experiment with traditional recipes and embrace global flavors while honoring your own cultural roots. Sharing meals with family and friends not only nourishes the body but also strengthens bonds and preserves traditions. By appreciating the diversity of food, we create a more inclusive and flavorful approach to healthy eating."

Build the Connection Across All Stages of Life.

"Research has shown that the environment we live in, along with our day-to-day choices for what we eat and how much physical activity we get, have a greater influence on our health and aging than our genes," says registered dietitian Julie Stefanski, an Academy Spokesperson in Baltimore, Md. "Every day, we can make choices to move more and include healthful foods that support our bodies as we get older. Making balanced choices from all food groups provides the nutrients that are needed to support healthy growth and aging."

As part of National Nutrition Month® celebrations, the Academy is proud to shine a spotlight on the critical work of registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) and nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered (NTDR), with Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day on the second Wednesday of March and Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered Day on the second Thursday of March. This year, RDN Day will be celebrated on March 12 and NDTR Day will be celebrated on March 13.

To find an RDN near you, visit the Academy's Find a Nutrition Expert directory.

