Restructuring the Data Center for the AI Revolution: Networks and Power Requirements for AI Data Centers

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Networks and Power Requirements for AI Data Centers: A Ten-year Market Forecast and Technology Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an up-to-the-minute market study forecasting business opportunities flowing from the new breed of AI data centers.

The report embraces a realistic take on AI: The report begins with a careful assessment of the data center requirements of today's AI products (LLMs and Virtual Assistants) and how these requirements will evolve as, for example, video AI makes has its impact. New revenues for the IT, Networking and Energy sectors will be vast, but also threatened by AI hype. This report takes a realistic look at how the rise of AI inference and training will impact the data center

The strategic analysis provided throughout the report is illustrated with case studies from the recent history of major equipment companies and service providers. This report will be essential reading for networking vendors, service providers, AI software firms, computer companies and investors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary: AI Data Centers and Opportunities to Come

Summary of AI Data Center Evolution: Ten-year Market Forecasts

Chip Development Opportunities for AI Data Center

PICs, Interconnects, Optical Integration and AI

Connectivity Solutions in the AI Data Center

The Future of Co-Packaged Optics in the AI Data Center

Rethinking Servers

Storage Requirements for AI Data Centers

Power Consumption by AI Data Centers

Liquid Cooling: The Future of Cool AI Data Centers

Chapter One: The Unstoppable Rise of the AI Data Center: AI Real

AI: The State of Play How AI Data Throughput Creates Opportunities in Data Centers

LLMs: Future Customer Needs, Technical Needs and Opportunities Inference Requirements Training Requirements LLM Infrastructure Opportunities

Virtual Assistants and the AI Infrastructure

A Growing Role for Video AI Machine Perception (MP) Comparing Video Services and AI: Cautionary Tales

Notes on Machine Learning Neural Networks and Deep Learning Consumer vs. Enterprise AI Importance of Consumer AI to Traffic Growth Impact of Enterprise AI

AI Software Services and AIaaS

What Can Possibly Go wrong? AI Hallucinations AI Underperforms A Future with Too Many Features



Chapter Two: Restructuring the Data Center for The AI Revolution: Emerging Opportunities

AI Data Centers Begin The Critical Role of AI Clusters: How They Are Being Built Today

The Rise of "East-West" Traffic in the AI Data Center

How AI Drives the Need for Low Latency in Data Centers High Data Rate Interfaces as a Solution to the AI Data Center Latency Problem

The Changing Geography of AI Data Centers: Location, Location, Location! Who is Playing the AI Data Center Game in the Real Estate Industry? Hyperscalers: Dominant Players in the AI Data Center Space

AI and Edge Networks

Chapter Three Supply: AI Networking: Hardware and the Available Technologies

A Preamble to Data Center Hardware

AI, Data Centers and the Semiconductor Sector CPUs the AI Data Center GPUs in the AI Data Center Inference and Training Engines: The Hyperscaler Response FPGAs in the AI Data Center ASICs

PICs, Interconnects and Optical Integration in the AI Data Center Silicon Photonics in the AI Data Center Other Platforms for Interconnects in the AI Data Center Some Notes on Chiplets and Interconnects

Optical Networking Infrastructure for AI Data Centers

Ultra Ethernet in the AI Data Center: IEEE P802.3Dj FEC and Latency Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC)

The Future of Co-Packaged Optics in the AI Data Center Uncertainties about when CPO will happen in the AI Data Center

Rethinking Servers Scale-out Networks for AI: Horizontal Scaling Scale-up Networks

Storage Requirements for AI Data Centers

Chapter Four: Power and Cooling Requirements for AI Data Centers

Power and Cooling Requirements for AI Data Centers

Power Consumption by AI Data Centers Conventional and "Green" Power Solutions for Data Centers

Nuclear Option: Nuclear Miniaturized Current Plans for Using Nuclear Power in the AI Sector

Liquid Cooling: The Future of Cool AI Data Centers Evolution of Liquid Cooling Liquid Immersion Cooling Microconvective Cooling Direct Chip-chip Cooling Microchannel Cooling Oil Cooling



Chapter Five Ten-year Market Forecasts

Preamble to the Market Forecasts Do We Have Hard Market Data for AI?

How Many AI Data Centers are there? Worldwide AI Data Centers in Operation

Ten-year Forecast of AI Data Center Connectivity: Servers and Port Speeds Ten-year Forecast of AI Servers Ten-year Forecast of AI Server Ports by Speed Ten-year Forecast of AI Server Ports by Technology Type/ Protocol

Ten-year Forecast of Data Storage for AI Data Centers

Ten-year Forecast of Cooling and Power for AI Data Centers

