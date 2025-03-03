Key Trends and Opportunities in the New Zealand Life Insurance Market to 2029

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Life Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into New Zealand's life insurance segment. The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for New Zealand's life insurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29). The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of New Zealand's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of New Zealand's life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of New Zealand's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

New Zealand's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

New Zealand's life insurance segment's market structure giving details of lines of business.

New Zealand's life reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by New Zealand's life insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in New Zealand:

It provides historical values for New Zealand's life insurance segment for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the 2025-29 forecast period.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in New Zealand and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Company Profiles

Company Coverage:

IAG New Zealand

Southern Cross Medical Care Society

Vero Insurance New Zealand

AIA New Zealand

AA Insurance

QBE Insurance New Zealand

FMG Insurance

Partners Life

Tower

Resolution Life Australasia

Hollard Insurance

nib New Zealand

Chubb Life Insurance New Zealand

Asteron Life New Zealand

AIG Insurance New Zealand

Fidelity Life Assurance

Chubb Insurance New Zealand

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance New Zealand

Vero Liability Insurance

Zurich Australian Insurance (New Zealand)

