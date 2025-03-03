GPU As A Service Market Size to Surpass USD 33.91 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand for AI and High-Performance Computing| Research By SNS Insider

Pune, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPU As A Service Market Size Analysis:

"The GPU As A Service Market size was USD 3.34 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 33.91 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.42% over the forecast period of 2024-2032."





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Alibaba Cloud (Elastic GPU, ECS GPU-optimized instances)

Vultr (GPU Compute Instances, Cloud GPU)

Linode LLC. (Linode GPU, GPU-Optimized Plans)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Elastic GPU, EC2 P3 Instances)

Google (Google Cloud GPU, Tensor Processing Units)

IBM Corporation (IBM Cloud GPU, Virtual Servers with GPU)

OVH SAS (GPU Cloud Instances, GPU Dedicated Servers)

Lambda Labs (Lambda GPU Cloud, Lambda GPU Workstations)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE GreenLake with GPU, HPE Cloud GPU Servers)

CoreWeave (GPU Cloud, Virtual GPUs)

Arm Holding PLC (Arm-based GPUs, Arm Compute Instances)

Fujitsu Ltd (Fujitsu Cloud GPU, Cloud Service with GPU)

HCL Technologies (HCL Cloud GPU, GPU-Optimized Virtual Machines)

Intel Corporation (Intel GPU Cloud Service, Xe Graphics Cloud Service)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure N-Series, GPU Virtual Machines)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA DGX, NVIDIA A100 GPU Cloud Instances)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Cloud GPU, Virtual Machine GPU)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Snapdragon GPUs, Cloud AI Solutions)

Tencent Cloud (Tencent Cloud GPU, GPU Cloud Instances)

Huawei Cloud (Huawei Cloud GPU, Cloud GPU Servers)

Baidu AI Cloud (Baidu Cloud GPU, Cloud Computing with GPU)

Packet (Packet GPU, High-Performance GPU Instances)

DigitalOcean (DigitalOcean GPU, Cloud GPU Instances)

Rackspace (Rackspace GPU Cloud, GPU-Optimized Servers)

Scaleway (Scaleway GPU, Cloud GPU Instances)

Hetzner Online (Hetzner GPU Cloud, GPU Servers)

GPU As A Service Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.34 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 33.91 Billion CAGR CAGR of 29.42% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Demand for AI, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics Drives High-Performance Computing Growth, Boosting the GPU as a Service Market

GPU As A Service Market Expands Rapidly with AI and Cloud Advancements Driving High-Performance Computing Demand

The GPU as a Service market is growing at a fast pace, fueled by the growing use of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics. Companies are using GPU-based cloud solutions for heavy computations, maximizing performance in the healthcare, automotive, and entertainment industries. High-performance computing demand is increasing as real-time processing becomes a necessity. Affordable access to GPUs, improved parallel processing, and innovation in cloud infrastructure are also driving growth. The proliferation of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure guarantees elasticity and security, which makes GPUaaS a choice of preference for both small and large enterprises alike, from startup companies to big businesses.

Segment Analysis

By Enterprise Type, Large Enterprises Dominate GPU As A Service Market, While SMEs Drive Fastest Growth with Cloud Adoption

Large Enterprises dominated the market as they required massive computing power to execute AI, machine learning, and big data software. Large businesses have the financial capability to invest in GPUaaS and infrastructure to integrate it. On the other hand, SMEs are projected to increase at the highest CAGR, with cloud-based GPU services becoming increasingly affordable and available, enabling them to compete in data-intensive markets.

By Deployment Model, Public GPU Cloud Dominates Market in 2023, While Hybrid GPU Cloud Gains Momentum for Secure & Scalable Solutions

Public GPU cloud services dominated the market in 2023 due to their affordability and scalability. Organizations are increasingly opting for public cloud solutions due to their flexibility and ease of access. Nevertheless, the hybrid GPU cloud segment will experience the fastest growth as organizations look for a balance between security, cost savings, and performance efficiency.

By Application, the IT & Telecommunication Sector Dominates the GPUaaS Market, While the Healthcare Industry is Poised for the Fastest Growth

The IT & Telecommunication industry dominated the GPUaaS market due to the need for high-performance computing in the network and AI-based applications. The healthcare industry is also set to grow at the highest CAGR, fueled by the increased usage of AI for clinical research, diagnostics, and patient data analysis.

By Pricing Model, Pay-Per-Use Model Dominates GPUaaS Market with 69% Share in 2023, Driven by Cost-Effective On-Demand Computing.

The pay-per-use model was the market leader with a 69% revenue share in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 30.20% during 2032. The model provides companies with a cost-effective and flexible means of accessing GPU services without having to make huge initial investments. Increased use of on-demand computing for AI, data analytics, and real-time processing is fueling the growth of the segment.

GPU As A Service Market Segmentation:

By Pricing Model

Pay-per-use

Subscription-based Plans

By Deployment Model

Private GPU Cloud

Public GPU Cloud

Hybrid GPU Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Others





North America Dominates the GPUaaS Market with a 37% Share in 2023, While Asia Pacific is Poised for the Fastest Growth at 31.16% CAGR

North America held the largest market share, contributing 37% of global revenue in 2023. The region’s dominance is attributed to the strong presence of AI and machine learning-driven industries, significant cloud computing adoption, and major investments in IT infrastructure. Leading tech firms in the U.S. and Canada are further driving innovation in GPUaaS.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 31.16% from 2024-2032. Rapid digital transformation in industries such as healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing is fueling demand for high-performance computing. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing in AI, IoT, and 5G technologies, creating a strong market for GPU-powered cloud services. Government initiatives supporting technological innovation are also propelling the region’s rapid growth.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. GPU As A Service Market Segmentation, by Type

8. GPU As A Service Market Segmentation, By Application

9. GPU As A Service Market Segmentation, By Deployment Model

10. GPU As A Service Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Type

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

