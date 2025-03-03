Bio-Based Polymers Market Projected to Reach USD 46.93 Billion by 2032 | Rising Demand for Sustainable Materials Driving Growth

Austin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bio-based polymers market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 46.93 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.04% from 2024 to 2032. The increase in the market is primarily driven by the growing number of environmental-aware consumers and also the more stringent government rules and regulations in terms of carbon emissions and plastic waste. Bio-based polymers which are sourced from renewable resources such as starch, cellulose, polylactic acid (PLA), or polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are increasingly pursued as substitutes for conventional petroleum-based plastics. In addition, the augment in circular economy initiatives and development of bio-polymer processing technologies are other underlying factors supporting the market growth. Numerous governments are executing arrangements that advance the usage of bio-based materials through directing highlights, stipends, and advancement in R&D while looking to support execution in indiscriminating ventures. In addition, Industry players are working on improving the performance and affordability of bio-polymers to improve their competitiveness compared to conventional polymers.





Key Players:

BASF SE - Ecovio, Ultramid

NatureWorks LLC - Ingeo, Ingeo Biopolymer for 3D printing

Braskem - Green PE, I'm green EVA

Corbion NV - Luminy, PURASORB

TotalEnergies Corbion - Luminy PLA, High-heat PLA

Novamont S.p.A. - Mater-Bi, Origo-Bi

Arkema - Rilsan, Pebax Rnew

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. - Sorona, Biomax PTT

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation - BioPBS, Durabio

Teijin Limited - Biofront, Ecodear

Danimer Scientific - Nodax, Rinnovo

Plantic Technologies Ltd. - Plantic, Eco Plastic

Futerro - PLA, Lactide

Biome Technologies plc - Biome Bioplastics, Biopol

Toray Industries, Inc. - Ecodear, PLA-based fibers

Evonik Industries AG - VESTAMID Terra, RESOMER

Rodenburg Biopolymers - Solanyl, Biopolymer compounds

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH - Bio-Flex, Terralene

Kaneka Corporation - PHBH, Green Planet

Bio-On S.p.A. - Minerv PHA, PHA-based bioplastics

Bio-Based Polymers Market Report Scope:

Key Segments • By Type (Starch-based Plastics, Poly Lactic Acid (PLA), Polyesters (PBS, PBAT, PCL), PolyHydroxy Alkanoates (PHA), Polyesters (PBS, PBAT, PCL))

• By Application(Packaging, Textile, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Others)

Which Region Leads the Bio-Based Polymers Market Growth?

Europe held the largest market share of approximately 42% in 2023. Due to stable regulatory support, advancing consumer awareness, and considerable investments in sustainable materials. Policies enforced by the European Union like the Single-Use Plastics Directive and the Green Deal have driven the uptake of bio-based polymers across the board. Moreover, countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands have invested in R&D to increase bio-based polymer production and enhance the performance of these polymers in packaging, automotive, and textile applications. In addition, market growth is accelerated by the increasing demand for sustainable products in the food packaging and consumer goods sectors due to stringent environmental regulations and changing consumer preferences.

Asia Pacific held a significant market share. With increasing consumer demand for sustainable products in the region, packaging and consumer goods related to bamboo has gained massive traction. Moreover, policy support and incentives (for investments supported through policy as well) for advanced R&D and advanced production technologies increase cost-competitiveness and scalability With a well-established manufacturing base, Asia-Pacific has become a significant region in the worldwide bio-based polymer production, along with constant enhancements in the conversion of feedstock to product.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Polylactic Acid (PLA) held the largest market share around 32% in 2023. PLA’s biodegradability and excellent mechanical properties make it a preferred choice in packaging, textiles, and medical applications. Increasing demand for compostable and sustainable packaging solutions has further driven the adoption of PLA in the global market.

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its superior biodegradability and expanding applications in food packaging, agriculture, and biomedical industries. The rising focus on reducing microplastic pollution is boosting demand for PHA-based alternatives.

By Application

Packaging emerged as the dominant application segment in 2023, capturing nearly 28% of the market share. The shift towards sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions, particularly in the food and beverage industry, is fueling demand for bio-based polymers. Major companies are investing in bio-based films, coatings, and containers to meet sustainability goals and comply with government regulations on plastic reduction.

Automotive & Transportation is another growing segment, where bio-based polymers are being used for lightweight vehicle components, interior parts, and coatings. The need for fuel efficiency and emission reduction is driving the adoption of bio-based materials in the automotive sector.

Recent Developments

In 2023 , Nature Works LLC announced the expansion of its PLA production facility in Thailand, aiming to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

, Nature Works LLC announced the expansion of its PLA production facility in Thailand, aiming to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2023 , BASF SE partnered with a leading European retailer to develop bio-based plastic shopping bags, reinforcing its commitment to reducing single-use plastic waste.

, BASF SE partnered with a leading European retailer to develop bio-based plastic shopping bags, reinforcing its commitment to reducing single-use plastic waste. In 2023, TotalEnergies Corbion introduced an advanced bio-based polymer with enhanced thermal resistance, targeting high-performance applications in automotive and electronics industries.

