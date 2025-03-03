High-Throughput Screening Technology Analysis and Global Markets 2021-2024 & 2025-2029 with Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific., Charles River Laboratories, Revvity and Bio-Rad Laboratories Leading

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Throughput Screening: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The High-Throughput Screening Market was valued at USD 23.8 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 39.2 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.50%.

HTS is revolutionizing drug discovery in both pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. HTS facilitates the identification of promising candidates for further development by enabling rapid and efficient screening of vast compound libraries. Pharmaceutical companies are leveraging HTS to optimize drug discovery programs and to prioritize the development of the most potent and efficacious compounds.

In current competitive landscape, innovation in HTS is a strategic imperative for pharmaceutical companies seeking to stay ahead of the curve. Recent advances in molecular biology, chemistry, pharmacology, automation, bioinformatics and computing have significantly enhanced the capabilities of HTS platforms. These technologies empower researchers to quickly and more efficiently discover novel and innovative drug candidates. HTS is instrumental in determining the cytotoxicity of compounds, a critical step in drug development. Researchers can minimize wasted resources and accelerate the development of safe and effective drugs by identifying cytotoxic compounds early in the process.



HTS has emerged as an indispensable tool for companies and research institutions, enabling the rapid and efficient testing of vast compound libraries. Its ability to screen numerous compounds against many drug targets has significantly accelerated drug discovery. The success of HTS initiatives hinges on the effective integration of compound supply, assay operations and data management. Companies that can adeptly leverage new technologies and optimize these processes stand to gain a competitive advantage.



Several factors are driving the growth of the HTS market. The increasing number of drug targets, the proliferation of reagents and assay kits and the rising investments in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) contribute to the expanding demand for HTS services. Government and research institute support for drug discovery initiatives further fuels market growth.



Report Scope



The current report will provide detailed exposure to the high-throughput screening (HTS) market. This report analyzes the market trends of HTS with data from 2023, estimates from 2024, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 (forecast period is from 2024 through 2029) and regional HTS markets. This report will highlight the current and future market potential of HTS and present a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It will also cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities. Lastly, it presents the market share for key market players.



The market scope in this report is segmented into detection method, component, technology and end user. The report covers spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, chromatography, calorimetry, X-ray diffraction and microscopy based on detection methods. These detection methods are further classified into subcategories for this report. The market is segmented based on components into instruments/ platforms, consumables (e.g., reagents, kits), services and software, and analytics (e.g., bioinformatics). The market is segmented based on technology: cell-based assays, ultra-high-throughput screening, label-free technology and lab-on-a-chip. End users are segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research and government institutes, and lab and pathological practices.



The market has been segmented into significant geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other world regions. The regional segment will cover a detailed analysis of major countries, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and India. Data from 2023 will be provided as the base year for market estimates, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.



The report's goals include:

Analyzing technologies, components, end users and applications.

Analyzing global market size and segmentation.

Understanding market constraints and drivers.

Providing detailed market forecasts for 2029.

Assessing market shares, competitiveness and industry structure.

Identifying potential long-term impacts on the high-throughput screening market

The report includes:

154 data tables and 46 additional tables

An analysis of the global market for high-throughput screening (HTS) technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by component, application, technology type, detection method, end user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to key market dynamics, technology advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Analysis of patent activity, featuring key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of leading players, including Danaher Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Revvity and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Companies Featured

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne

Bruker

Charles River Laboratories

Corning Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Curiox Biosystems

Danaher Corp.

Evotec SE

Promega Corp.

Revvity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vala Sciences Inc.

Zeiss

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $39.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitiveness in the Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased Adoption of Contract Research Organizations

Technological Innovation Leads to Advanced Tools and Methods

Rising Government Funding and Business Research and Development Expenditures

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Immunological Diseases

Market Restraints

High Capital Investments in High-Throughput Screening

Assay Development Complexities and a Lack of Skilled Operators

Market Opportunities

HTS Evolution

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies

Overview

Artificial Intelligence

Automation

Miniaturization

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by Detection Method

Global Market Size and Forecast

Spectroscopy

Mass Spectrometry

Chromatography

Biophysical Assay Services

X-Ray Diffraction

Microscopy

Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by Component

Global Market Size and Forecast

Instructions/Platforms

Consumables

Services

Software and Analytics

Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by Technology

Global Market Size and Forecast

Cell-Based Assays

Ultra-High-Throughput Screening

Label-Free Technology

Lab-on-a-Chip

Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by Application

Global Market Size and Forecast

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Studies

Biological Active Compound Screening

Protein Analysis

DNA Sequencing

Microarray Screening

Compound Profiling

Genomics Application

Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by End User

Global Market Size and Forecast

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research and Government Institutes

Lab and Pathology Facilities

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by Region

Global Market Size and Forecast

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the High-Throughput Screening Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the High-Throughput Screening Market

ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Chapter 8 Appendix





