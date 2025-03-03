High-Throughput Screening Technology Analysis and Global Markets 2021-2024 & 2025-2029 with Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific., Charles River Laboratories, Revvity and Bio-Rad Laboratories Leading

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Throughput Screening: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The High-Throughput Screening Market was valued at USD 23.8 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 39.2 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.50%.
HTS is revolutionizing drug discovery in both pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. HTS facilitates the identification of promising candidates for further development by enabling rapid and efficient screening of vast compound libraries. Pharmaceutical companies are leveraging HTS to optimize drug discovery programs and to prioritize the development of the most potent and efficacious compounds.
In current competitive landscape, innovation in HTS is a strategic imperative for pharmaceutical companies seeking to stay ahead of the curve. Recent advances in molecular biology, chemistry, pharmacology, automation, bioinformatics and computing have significantly enhanced the capabilities of HTS platforms. These technologies empower researchers to quickly and more efficiently discover novel and innovative drug candidates. HTS is instrumental in determining the cytotoxicity of compounds, a critical step in drug development. Researchers can minimize wasted resources and accelerate the development of safe and effective drugs by identifying cytotoxic compounds early in the process.
HTS has emerged as an indispensable tool for companies and research institutions, enabling the rapid and efficient testing of vast compound libraries. Its ability to screen numerous compounds against many drug targets has significantly accelerated drug discovery. The success of HTS initiatives hinges on the effective integration of compound supply, assay operations and data management. Companies that can adeptly leverage new technologies and optimize these processes stand to gain a competitive advantage.
Several factors are driving the growth of the HTS market. The increasing number of drug targets, the proliferation of reagents and assay kits and the rising investments in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) contribute to the expanding demand for HTS services. Government and research institute support for drug discovery initiatives further fuels market growth.
Report Scope
The current report will provide detailed exposure to the high-throughput screening (HTS) market. This report analyzes the market trends of HTS with data from 2023, estimates from 2024, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 (forecast period is from 2024 through 2029) and regional HTS markets. This report will highlight the current and future market potential of HTS and present a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It will also cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities. Lastly, it presents the market share for key market players.
The market scope in this report is segmented into detection method, component, technology and end user. The report covers spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, chromatography, calorimetry, X-ray diffraction and microscopy based on detection methods. These detection methods are further classified into subcategories for this report. The market is segmented based on components into instruments/ platforms, consumables (e.g., reagents, kits), services and software, and analytics (e.g., bioinformatics). The market is segmented based on technology: cell-based assays, ultra-high-throughput screening, label-free technology and lab-on-a-chip. End users are segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research and government institutes, and lab and pathological practices.
The market has been segmented into significant geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other world regions. The regional segment will cover a detailed analysis of major countries, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and India. Data from 2023 will be provided as the base year for market estimates, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.
The report's goals include:
- Analyzing technologies, components, end users and applications.
- Analyzing global market size and segmentation.
- Understanding market constraints and drivers.
- Providing detailed market forecasts for 2029.
- Assessing market shares, competitiveness and industry structure.
- Identifying potential long-term impacts on the high-throughput screening market
The report includes:
- 154 data tables and 46 additional tables
- An analysis of the global market for high-throughput screening (HTS) technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by component, application, technology type, detection method, end user, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to key market dynamics, technology advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses
- Analysis of patent activity, featuring key granted and published patents
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Company profiles of leading players, including Danaher Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Revvity and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitiveness in the Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increased Adoption of Contract Research Organizations
- Technological Innovation Leads to Advanced Tools and Methods
- Rising Government Funding and Business Research and Development Expenditures
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Immunological Diseases
- Market Restraints
- High Capital Investments in High-Throughput Screening
- Assay Development Complexities and a Lack of Skilled Operators
- Market Opportunities
- HTS Evolution
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies
- Overview
- Artificial Intelligence
- Automation
- Miniaturization
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by Detection Method
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Spectroscopy
- Mass Spectrometry
- Chromatography
- Biophysical Assay Services
- X-Ray Diffraction
- Microscopy
- Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by Component
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Instructions/Platforms
- Consumables
- Services
- Software and Analytics
- Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by Technology
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Cell-Based Assays
- Ultra-High-Throughput Screening
- Label-Free Technology
- Lab-on-a-Chip
- Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by Application
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Drug Discovery
- Toxicity Studies
- Biological Active Compound Screening
- Protein Analysis
- DNA Sequencing
- Microarray Screening
- Compound Profiling
- Genomics Application
- Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by End User
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Research and Government Institutes
- Lab and Pathology Facilities
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for High-Throughput Screening by Region
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Share Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the High-Throughput Screening Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in the High-Throughput Screening Market
- ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
Chapter 8 Appendix
