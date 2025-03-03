Dairy Products and Alternatives Market Report: Competitor Strategies for Key Players and Key Trends Shaping the Market

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Strategies in Dairy Products and Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the dairy products and alternatives industry, focusing on key players, their strategies and the prevailing trends shaping the market. It examines the competitive landscape, highlighting how major companies are navigating challenges and leveraging opportunities to maintain and grow their market share. The report also offers an outlook on the future of the dairy industry, considering potential developments and market dynamics.
The Competitor Strategies in Dairy Products and Alternatives global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Dairy Products and Alternatives market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries. It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand informs forecasts to 2029, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.
Key findings
Multinationals dominate the ranking with their wider coverage and well-established brands
The top 10 list of the dairy products and alternatives industry is mostly occupied by multinationals except for Chinese Yili, Mengniu and Gujarat. While multinationals retain their positions in the ranking thanks to their wider global footprint and well-established brands, domestic players mostly gain through local expertise and agility making them more resilient to unexpected situations, e.g. supply chain disruptions, over the historic period.
Acquisitions and divestments are a means of expansion and of refocusing capabilities for key players
Acquisitions and strategic divestments are key elements in remaining resilient and securing the healthy expansion of capabilities, enabling manufacturers to be agile and stand out while the competition intensifies. In this regard, key players, e.g. Nestle and Danone, are revamping their product portfolios to focus on strategically identified key growth areas and making acquisitions serving their future growth while divesting slow-growing businesses.
Value-added products are a must to stand out while the industry sees sluggish performance
All top companies are focusing on innovations around healthy eating to better respond to consumers' evolving demand. In this context products fortified with nutrients promoting gut health are becoming prominent. Furthermore, companies are navigating the strategies around tailored products designed specifically for a particular market to go forward in the competition; e.g. Nestle's patent activities for a component specifically designed for Chinese babies in milk formula in 2024.
Private label disrupts by making premium affordable
Consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality products at reasonable prices, especially during a cost-of-living crisis, and private label is stepping up to meet this demand. To compete, brands are exploring new strategies beyond shrinkflation, such as launching family formats with the same quality at a lower unit price. For example, Lactalis launched Parmalat yoghurt in a family size in South Africa.
Report Scope
- Product coverage: Baby Food, Dairy, Plant-based Dairy.
- Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Dairy Products and Alternatives market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Company Coverage:
- Danone
- Nestle
- Lactalis
- General Mills
- Yili
- Mengniu
- Kraft
- FrieslandCampina
- Arla
- Gujarat
- Savencia SA
Key Topics Covered:
Competitive environment
- Global overview of the industry
- Companies at a glance
- Dairy stands as the major revenue generator for most of the key players
- Market momentum is the largest contributor to growth for most key players
- Key players navigate various strategies to capitalise on emerging markets
- Local know-how and the perceived quality of locally produced favour domestic companies
- Local players position better in their respective markets
- The top 3 brands remain the major revenue generators for all the key players
Key protagonists
- Top 10 companies in the spotlight
- Yoghurt remains Danone's largest revenue generator
- Nestle's Coffee Mate loses ground in the US; baby food shows mixed performance globally
- Lactalis to expand its yoghurt business in the US with an acquisition from General Mills
- Yili expands into the US market with diverse dairy products including milk formula
- Mengniu drives innovations and utilises e-commerce to counter declining demand in China
- Kraft's growth in "away from home" overshadowed by declining retail sales
- FrieslandCampina navigates revenue decline with strategic investments
- Arla to grow in emerging markets by expanding product offerings under its signature brands
- Gujarat to penetrate Western markets to seize opportunities driven by the Asian population
- Savencia SA reinforces its premium portfolio with new launches in health and clean label
Key trends
- Identifying key trends is a must to secure future growth
- Gut health continues to be a major concern for many
- Danone expands into kefir with Activia , while Nestle improves its powder milk with prebiotics
- Taste and health bring the concept of permissible indulgence into the spotlight
- Consumers' search for permissible indulgence drives innovations in chilled dairy desserts
- Dairy expands its presence in on-the-go snacking with practical packaging
- Foodservice is on the radar of major players as it gains momentum post-pandemic
- E-commerce offers opportunities to overcome the declining demand in Asia Pacific
- Plant-based accelerates its momentum with the new launches
- Plant-based expands into foodservice beyond barista milk
Outlook
- What is the best way forward?
- Milk prices volatile amid economic uncertainties, while easing inflation provides some relief
- How brands pass inflationary costs onto consumers
- Private label will continue to disrupt by making premium affordable
- Brand owners to develop strategies beyond shrinkflation to counter private label
- Custom products catering to local preferences will gain momentum in China
- Regulations to push for healthy nutrients and sustainability
- Prospects
Conclusion
- Recommendations
- Key findings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox2gid
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.