Dairy Products and Alternatives Market Report: Competitor Strategies for Key Players and Key Trends Shaping the Market

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the dairy products and alternatives industry, focusing on key players, their strategies and the prevailing trends shaping the market. It examines the competitive landscape, highlighting how major companies are navigating challenges and leveraging opportunities to maintain and grow their market share. The report also offers an outlook on the future of the dairy industry, considering potential developments and market dynamics.



The Competitor Strategies in Dairy Products and Alternatives global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Dairy Products and Alternatives market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries. It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand informs forecasts to 2029, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Key findings



Multinationals dominate the ranking with their wider coverage and well-established brands

The top 10 list of the dairy products and alternatives industry is mostly occupied by multinationals except for Chinese Yili, Mengniu and Gujarat. While multinationals retain their positions in the ranking thanks to their wider global footprint and well-established brands, domestic players mostly gain through local expertise and agility making them more resilient to unexpected situations, e.g. supply chain disruptions, over the historic period.

Acquisitions and divestments are a means of expansion and of refocusing capabilities for key players

Acquisitions and strategic divestments are key elements in remaining resilient and securing the healthy expansion of capabilities, enabling manufacturers to be agile and stand out while the competition intensifies. In this regard, key players, e.g. Nestle and Danone, are revamping their product portfolios to focus on strategically identified key growth areas and making acquisitions serving their future growth while divesting slow-growing businesses.

Value-added products are a must to stand out while the industry sees sluggish performance

All top companies are focusing on innovations around healthy eating to better respond to consumers' evolving demand. In this context products fortified with nutrients promoting gut health are becoming prominent. Furthermore, companies are navigating the strategies around tailored products designed specifically for a particular market to go forward in the competition; e.g. Nestle's patent activities for a component specifically designed for Chinese babies in milk formula in 2024.

Private label disrupts by making premium affordable

Consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality products at reasonable prices, especially during a cost-of-living crisis, and private label is stepping up to meet this demand. To compete, brands are exploring new strategies beyond shrinkflation, such as launching family formats with the same quality at a lower unit price. For example, Lactalis launched Parmalat yoghurt in a family size in South Africa.

Report Scope

Product coverage: Baby Food, Dairy, Plant-based Dairy.

Baby Food, Dairy, Plant-based Dairy. Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Dairy Products and Alternatives market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Company Coverage:

Danone

Nestle

Lactalis

General Mills

Yili

Mengniu

Kraft

FrieslandCampina

Arla

Gujarat

Savencia SA

Key Topics Covered:

Competitive environment

Global overview of the industry

Companies at a glance

Dairy stands as the major revenue generator for most of the key players

Market momentum is the largest contributor to growth for most key players

Key players navigate various strategies to capitalise on emerging markets

Local know-how and the perceived quality of locally produced favour domestic companies

Local players position better in their respective markets

The top 3 brands remain the major revenue generators for all the key players

Key protagonists

Top 10 companies in the spotlight

Yoghurt remains Danone's largest revenue generator

Nestle's Coffee Mate loses ground in the US; baby food shows mixed performance globally

Lactalis to expand its yoghurt business in the US with an acquisition from General Mills

Yili expands into the US market with diverse dairy products including milk formula

Mengniu drives innovations and utilises e-commerce to counter declining demand in China

Kraft's growth in "away from home" overshadowed by declining retail sales

FrieslandCampina navigates revenue decline with strategic investments

Arla to grow in emerging markets by expanding product offerings under its signature brands

Gujarat to penetrate Western markets to seize opportunities driven by the Asian population

Savencia SA reinforces its premium portfolio with new launches in health and clean label

Key trends

Identifying key trends is a must to secure future growth

Gut health continues to be a major concern for many

Danone expands into kefir with Activia , while Nestle improves its powder milk with prebiotics

Taste and health bring the concept of permissible indulgence into the spotlight

Consumers' search for permissible indulgence drives innovations in chilled dairy desserts

Dairy expands its presence in on-the-go snacking with practical packaging

Foodservice is on the radar of major players as it gains momentum post-pandemic

E-commerce offers opportunities to overcome the declining demand in Asia Pacific

Plant-based accelerates its momentum with the new launches

Plant-based expands into foodservice beyond barista milk

Outlook

What is the best way forward?

Milk prices volatile amid economic uncertainties, while easing inflation provides some relief

How brands pass inflationary costs onto consumers

Private label will continue to disrupt by making premium affordable

Brand owners to develop strategies beyond shrinkflation to counter private label

Custom products catering to local preferences will gain momentum in China

Regulations to push for healthy nutrients and sustainability

Prospects

Conclusion

Recommendations

Key findings

