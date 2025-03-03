Changes in the Board of Valoe

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 3 March 2025 at 17.15 Finnish time

Vice Chairman of the Board of Valoe Corporation (“Valoe”) Ville Parpola, Member of the Board Tuomas Honkamäki, Authorized Public Accountant, and Iikka Savisalo, Managing Director, have resigned from the Board of Valoe. Additionally, the Board agreed with Iikka Savisalo about his termination as the Managing Director of Valoe.

Before the resignations of the Directors, the Board made a resolution to convene the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting for the election of new Directors.

Hannu Savisalo, Industrial Counsellor, will continue as the Chairman of the Board

In Mikkeli 3 March 2025

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

Valoe Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland.