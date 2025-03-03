Respiratory Inhalers Patent Landscape Report and Market Forecast 2024-2032: Surge in Filings for Advanced Drug Delivery Technologies, Smart Inhaler Features, and User-friendly Designs

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Inhalers Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The respiratory inhalers market was valued at USD 38.50 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2032 and attain a market value of USD 61.81 billion in 2032. The industry growth is fueled by a surge in patent filings for advanced drug delivery technologies, smart inhaler features, and user-friendly designs, reflecting the continuous innovation and competitive dynamics within the patent landscape.







The patent analysis report for the respiratory inhalers industry landscape provides a comprehensive examination of intellectual property trends and innovations within the sector. This report covers critical aspects such as patent filing activity, key players in the patent landscape, technological advancements, and geographic distribution of patents.

It also delves into patent expiration dates, which could impact market dynamics and competitive positioning. By analysing these elements, stakeholders can gain valuable insights into the market's future direction, identify potential opportunities for investment, and develop strategies to navigate the evolving landscape of respiratory inhaler technologies.

Respiratory Inhalers Patent Jurisdiction Analysis



North America dominates the respiratory inhalers patent landscape, led by the United States with over 1,200 historical patents and 150 recent filings. Technological innovation and robust R&D infrastructure drive patent activities, with advancements in smart inhalers and digital interfaces. Future trends include improved drug delivery efficiency and user-friendly designs.

Europe's respiratory inhalers patent landscape is strong, with 1,000+ past patents and 130 recent filings. Germany, the UK, and France lead in innovative designs and formulations. EPO promotes regional collaboration for future advancements in smart technology and patient compliance, securing Europe's prominent position in the industry.

The Asia-Pacific region has a growing respiratory inhalers patent landscape, with over 800 historical patents and 110 recent filings. China, Japan, and South Korea lead innovations in cost-effective solutions. Recent patents focus on digital interfaces and drug delivery. Future trends will likely focus on affordability, deployment speed, and integration with healthcare technologies.

Patent Profile of Key Companies

GSK PLC



GSK PLC is a leader in the respiratory inhalers patent landscape, with numerous patents focused on advanced drug delivery mechanisms and smart inhaler technologies. Their innovations enhance medication adherence and patient outcomes, driving forward the development of cutting-edge respiratory care solutions.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche



F. Hoffmann-La Roche holds a prominent position in the respiratory inhalers patent landscape, with patents centred on novel inhaler designs and integration with digital health technologies. Their continuous R&D efforts focus on improving drug delivery efficiency and user experience, maintaining their competitive edge in the industry.



Pfizer & Co., Inc.

Pfizer & Co., Inc. is a significant player in the respiratory inhalers patent landscape, with patents focused on innovative drug formulations and user-friendly inhaler designs. Their innovations drive advancements in respiratory care, contributing to the development of next-generation inhaler devices.

Global Respiratory Inhalers Patent Outlook

Several regions are actively contributing to the patent landscape for respiratory inhalers. Key drivers include innovations in drug delivery technologies, smart inhaler features, and user-friendly designs. These advancements are driving a surge in patent filings aimed at improving medication adherence and therapeutic outcomes.

Leading companies such as GSK PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Pfizer & Co., Inc. are pivotal in the respiratory inhalers patent landscape. They are filing extensive patents for advanced drug delivery mechanisms, smart technologies, and ergonomic designs, highlighting their role in driving innovation and securing intellectual property.

The United States leads with over 1,200 historical patents and 150 recent filings, emphasizing technological innovation. Europe, with significant activity from Germany, the UK, and France, has over 1,000 historical patents and 130 recent filings, focusing on innovative designs and formulations. The Asia-Pacific region, including China, Japan, and South Korea, shows a growing landscape with over 800 historical patents and 110 recent filings, emphasizing cost-effective solutions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $40.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $61.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Respiratory Inhalers Market Overview

3.1 Global Respiratory Inhalers Market Historical Value (2017-2023)

3.2 Global Respiratory Inhalers Market Forecast Value (2024-2032)



4 Global Respiratory Inhalers Market Segmentation

4.1 Global Respiratory Inhalers Market (2017-2032) By Product

4.1.1 Market Overview

4.1.2 Dry Powder Inhalers

4.1.3 Metered Dosed Inhalers

4.1.4 Soft Mist Inhalers

4.1.5 Nebulizers

4.2 Global Respiratory Inhalers Market (2017-2032) by Category

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 Conventional Inhalers

4.2.3 Smart Inhalers

4.3 Global Respiratory Inhalers Market (2017-2032) by Technology

4.3.1 Market Overview

4.3.2 Manually Operated Inhaler Devices

4.3.3 Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

4.4 Global Respiratory Inhalers Market (2017-2032) by Indication

4.4.1 Market Overview

4.4.2 Asthma

4.4.3 COPD

4.5 Global Respiratory Inhalers Market (2017-2032) by End User

4.5.1 Market Overview

4.5.2 Hospitals

4.5.3 Specialty Clinics

4.5.4 Homecare Settings

4.5.5 Others



5 Global Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.5 Value Chain Analysis



6 Global Respiratory Inhalers Patent Landscape Analysis

6.1 Patent Distribution by Publication Year

6.2 Patent Distribution by Application Year

6.3 Patent Distribution by Priority Year

6.4 Analysis by Type of Patent

6.4.1 Granted Patents

6.4.2 Patent Application

6.4.3 Amended Application

6.4.4 Search Report

6.5 Analysis by Legal Status

6.5.1 Active

6.5.2 Pending

6.5.3 Expired/Discontinued

6.6 Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

6.7 Analysis by Patent Age

6.8 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

6.9 Average Time to Publish a Patent

6.9.1 By Entities

6.9.2 By Jurisdiction

6.9.3 By Technology

6.10 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic and Non-Academic)

6.11 Analysis by Top Applicants

6.12 Analysis by Top Inventors



7 Global Respiratory Inhalers Patent Analysis by Technology

7.1 Total Patents by Top Technologies

7.2 Time Evolution of Patents by Technology

7.3 Emerging Technologies

7.4 Patent Segmentation, By Product

7.4.1 Time Evolution by Number of Patents

7.4.2 Time Evolution by Number of Patent Families

7.4.3 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic vs Non-Academic)

7.4.4 Analysis by Top Applicants

7.4.5 Analysis by Top Inventors

7.5 Patent Segmentation, By Category



8 Patent Valuation Analysis

8.1 Assessment Methodology

8.2 High Value Patents

8.3 Medium Value Patents

8.4 Low Value Patents



9 Global Respiratory Inhalers - Top 10 Players Patent Analysis

9.1 Top 10 Entities by Number of Patents

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Application Year

9.4 Analysis by Priority Year

9.5 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.6 Analysis by Jurisdiction

9.7 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

9.8 Analysis by Source of Innovation

9.9 Analysis by Forward and Backward Citations

9.10 Analysis by Legal Status

9.11 Analysis by Patent Age

9.12 Analysis by Key Inventors

9.13 Entity Dynamics

9.13.1 Analysis by Type of Player (Academic vs Non-Academic)

9.13.2 Analysis by Collaboration

9.13.3 Analysis by Technology

9.13.4 Newcomers

9.13.4.1 Start-up Companies

9.13.4.2 Established Companies



10 Patent Profile of Key Players

10.1 GSK PLC

10.1.1 Product Portfolio

10.1.2 Patent Portfolio by Patent Families

10.1.3 Time Evolution of Patents

10.1.4 Geographical Patent Coverage

10.1.5 Patent Analysis by Technology

10.1.6 Patent News and Developments

10.1.7 Financial Analysis

10.1.8 SWOT Analysis

10.2 F. Hoffmann La Roche

10.3 Pfizer & Co., Inc.

10.4 Novartis Ag

10.5 Bayer Pharma Ag



11 Future Trends



12 Global Respiratory Inhalers Market Landscape (Additional Insight)

12.1 Global Respiratory Inhalers: Developers Landscape

12.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3 Analysis by Region

12.2 Global Respiratory Inhalers: Product Landscape

12.2.1 Analysis by Product

12.2.2 Analysis by Category



