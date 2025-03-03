US Supreme Court Annual Review Webinar 2024: A Look Back at Blockbuster Decisions in the 2023-2024 Term

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supreme Court Annual Review 2024" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



After a tumultuous year in 2022-2023, the Supreme Court again issued a number of blockbuster decisions in its 2023-2024 term. This program brings together three distinguished panelists from Massachusetts academia, private practice, and the public sector to discuss some of this term's most important Supreme Court decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



3:30pm - 3:35pm - Welcome and Introduction



Anna E. Lumelsky, Esq.,

Office of the Attorney General, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



3:35pm - 4:00pm - Loper Bright, Corner Post, Trump v. United States, and Jarkesy



Jack M. Beermann, Esq.,

Boston University School of Law, Boston



4:00pm - 4:30pm - Rahimi, Garland, FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, and Moyle



Anna E. Lumelsky, Esq.,

Office of the Attorney General, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



4:30pm - 5:00pm - Ohio v. EPA, Grants Pass, Netchoice, and Murthy



Mark C. Fleming, Esq.,

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, Boston



