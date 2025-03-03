Be Cool Refrigeration Completes 100 AC Installations in 2024

LONDON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Be Cool Refrigeration, a leading provider of air conditioning installation , maintenance , and repair services, has successfully completed 100 air conditioning installations throughout 2024. The company’s latest analysis reveals significant insights into consumer preferences, highlighting key differences between domestic and commercial clients within the UK market.

Key Insights on Consumer Trends in Air Conditioning Installations

As the demand for air conditioning solutions continues to rise, Be Cool Refrigeration’s recent findings shed light on the changing landscape of the industry. The company analysed 100 installations completed in 2024, providing a snapshot of the evolving trends in air conditioning preferences.

Domestic vs. Commercial Installations

Of the 100 air conditioning units installed by Be Cool Refrigeration, 31.66% were for domestic clients, while the remaining 68.34% were for commercial customers. This clear division highlights the growing commercial demand for air conditioning systems across various business sectors, from office spaces to retail outlets.

Domestic Consumer Preferences

Domestic customers showed a strong preference for split system air conditioners, with 74% opting for this type of installation. Known for their affordability and ease of installation, split systems remain the go-to choice for homeowners seeking cost-effective cooling solutions. However, 26% of domestic customers selected ducted air conditioning, which offers a more discreet and whole-home cooling solution.

An emerging trend among domestic buyers was a focus on affordability. Many consumers prioritised the upfront cost of their air conditioning systems rather than considering the long-term energy efficiency of their purchases. While this cost-conscious approach is understandable, it often overlooks the potential savings that more energy-efficient systems can offer over time.

Commercial Consumer Preferences

Commercial clients demonstrated a clear preference for ceiling cassette air conditioning systems, with 83.33% of all commercial installations opting for this solution. Ceiling cassette units, ideal for offices, restaurants, and retail environments, provide powerful cooling while maintaining a sleek, unobtrusive design. The remaining 16.67% of commercial clients selected a range of alternative systems, including ducted, floor-mounted, and VRF/VRV units, depending on their specific business needs.

This preference for ceiling cassette units in commercial spaces aligns with the growing trend towards high-efficiency, space-saving designs in modern office and retail environments. These systems provide businesses with reliable, consistent cooling while helping to minimise disruption to the aesthetics of their spaces.

The Future of Air Conditioning Installations in the UK

Looking ahead to 2025, Be Cool Refrigeration predicts a shift in consumer behaviour, particularly within the domestic market. With rising energy costs and increasing awareness of sustainability, more consumers are expected to prioritise long-term energy efficiency over short-term cost savings. This shift may lead to greater demand for more energy-efficient air conditioning systems that provide higher performance at a lower lifetime cost.

"Our data shows that domestic buyers often opt for lower-cost solutions upfront, whereas commercial clients prioritise functionality and efficiency," said Ali Elm, Managing Director of Be Cool Refrigeration. "We encourage homeowners to consider energy efficiency and total lifetime cost savings when investing in air conditioning."

As the air conditioning market continues to grow, Be Cool Refrigeration remains committed to providing high-quality installations, expert guidance, and ongoing maintenance support to both residential and commercial clients. The company’s dedication to sustainability and customer satisfaction ensures that all clients receive the most efficient, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for their cooling needs.

About Be Cool Refrigeration

Be Cool Refrigeration is a trusted provider of air conditioning and refrigeration solutions across London and beyond. Specialising in installation, servicing, and maintenance, the company delivers energy-efficient cooling solutions tailored to both residential and commercial clients. With a commitment to high-quality service and expert advice, Be Cool Refrigeration continues to lead the industry with reliable, sustainable air conditioning solutions.