Vesta Properties introduces Broadway on 17th, Calgary’s tallest residential tower community

CALGARY, Alberta, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vesta Properties (Vesta) is unveiling Broadway on 17th (Broadway), a landmark 47-storey residential development set to redefine Calgary’s skyline. Slated to be the city’s tallest residential tower community, Broadway offers a new vision for urban living, blending modern luxury with a rich historical backdrop.

Fourth Street—formerly known as Broadway—is one of Calgary’s oldest and most prominent streets, taking many shapes and forms throughout Calgary’s history. Located at the intersection of 4th Street and 17th Avenue S.W., this mixed-use master-planned community will feature three architecturally designed concrete high rise towers with over 1,000 units totalling approximately 1 million sq. ft. and a southwest facing plaza designed to enhance walkability and connectivity. The development will also include 70,000+ sq. ft of commercial space, integrating retail, dining and local businesses. Broadway is designed to elevate downtown living with 360-degree views and a commitment to thoughtful urban planning to enhance community connection.

“As we expand our presence in Calgary, Broadway represents our vision for the future - a vibrant community located in one of the most iconic areas of downtown,” said Kent Sillars, President of Vesta Properties. “This redevelopment is poised to redefine Calgary’s Beltline, setting a new standard for downtown living.”

As part of this vision, Broadway will also address a critical need in the Beltline: housing diversity. By offering a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom for-sale residences, rental units and a significant number of affordable housing options, Vesta in conjunction with the City of Calgary, is supporting long-term economic and social growth.

Designed for those who seek style, convenience and connection, Broadway will offer:

An estimated 300 rental units and 700+ for-sale units, offering studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences, including penthouse units.

Premium amenities, including fitness facilities, lounge areas, pet-friendly spaces and co-working environments.

70,000+ sq. ft of commercial space of ground-level retail and dining, featuring restaurants, coffee shops and local businesses.

Unparalleled views of downtown Calgary and the Rocky Mountains.

Proximity to Calgary’s top cultural and entertainment districts, including Stampede Park and 17th Avenue.

Ample parking and within walking distance to transit.

With Vesta’s extensive experience in developing award-winning master-planned communities, Broadway represents a pivotal moment in Calgary’s urban evolution. Sales are set to begin in summer 2025. For more information and to register for exclusive updates, visit broadwayon17.com .

About Vesta Properties

At Vesta Properties, we are dedicated to creating master-planned communities with exceptional living spaces that foster connections and enrich the lives of our residents. As a multiple award-winning builder and integrated real estate developer with over 35 years of experience, we have built more than 7,000 homes, bringing precision and high standards of industry best practices to all our master-planned communities across Western Canada. Our commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovative design and exceptional value shines through in every detail of the homes and communities that we build.

