Superior Court Judicial Colloquy Webinar 2024

Even in this era of the vanishing trial, there remains a need for exceptional advocates and trial lawyers. Once, young lawyers learned their craft by apprenticing for senior lawyers and trying smaller cases on their own.

Today, however, trials have become rare and expensive propositions. Up-and-coming trial lawyers now need to find new and creative ways to acquire the knowledge and skill required to be ready for the courtroom. Get the benefit of hearing dozens of tips and anecdotes from experienced judges who have spent thousands of hours in the courtroom hearing motions and cases - a unique opportunity whether you are just starting out or have several trials under your belt!



Join our moderator, veteran trial attorney Jennifer Mikels, and learn what this panel of Superior Court judges want practitioners to know about courtroom practice and trial advocacy. The panel format allows the judges to offer their insights on a variety of topics, while also hearing and responding to their colleagues. Don't miss this opportunity to gain invaluable insight into the judicial perspective and be better prepared the next time you walk into Superior Court!





Key Topics Covered:



2:00pm - 2:05pm - Welcome and Introduction



Jennifer L. Mikels, Esq.

Goulston & Storrs, PC, Boston



2:05pm - 2:16pm - Themes and Theories



Hon. Michael J. Pineault

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Woburn



2:16pm - 2:27pm - Motions in Limine



Hon. Valerie A. Yarashus

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



2:27pm - 2:38pm - Jury Selection and Voir Dire



Hon. Kenneth W. Salinger

Superior Court, Business Litigation Session, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



2:38pm - 2:49pm - Openings / Closings



Hon. Salim Rodriguez Tabit

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



2:49pm - 3:00pm - Trial Evidence and Objections



Hon. Helene Kazanjian

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



3:00pm - 3:11pm - Effective Use of Trial Exhibits and Technology



Hon. Michael J. Pineault

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Woburn



3:11pm - 3:22pm - Direct Examinations



Hon. Valerie A. Yarashus

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



3:22pm - 3:33pm - Cross Examination



Hon. Helene Kazanjian

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



3:33pm - 3:43pm - Break



3:43pm - 3:54pm - Jury Instructions and Special Verdict Forms



Hon. Kenneth W. Salinger

Superior Court, Business Litigation Session, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



3:54pm - 4:05pm - Lessons Learned from Jurors



Hon. Salim Rodriguez Tabit

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



4:05pm - 4:16pm - Motions Practice



Hon. Michael J. Pineault

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Woburn



4:16pm - 4:27pm - Oral Argument



Hon. Valerie A. Yarashus

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



4:27pm - 4:38pm - Injunctive Relief



Hon. Salim Rodriguez Tabit

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



4:38pm - 4:49pm - Effective Use of Binding Precedent and Persuasive Authorities



Hon. Kenneth W. Salinger

Superior Court, Business Litigation Session, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



4:49pm - 5:00pm - Civility in the Courtroom



Hon. Helene Kazanjian

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



