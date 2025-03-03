YourUpdateTV speaks with NOW® and Dawn Jackson “DJ” Blatner, RDN: March 3rd is Omega-3 Day

Why Krill Oil is Your Heart's Best Friend

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to heart health, omega-3s are key players —but did you know that over 80% of Americans aren’t getting enough of these essential fats from their diets?† Recently, registered dietitian nutritionist Dawn Jackson “DJ” Blatner, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with NOW® and D S Simon Media to explain why krill oil should be at the top of your list for heart health support among other scientifically-backed benefits.* She will also share key reasons why it outperforms traditional fish oil.

While omega-3 and fish oil supplements are most common, krill oil offers a unique source of omega-3s in the exact form the body needs.

Much like shrimp, krill is eaten by first removing the hard shell. However, krill are quite smaller, saltier, and have a stronger fish taste than typical shrimp, making krill less appealing as a meal for the average American. That’s why taking krill as a supplement seems to be the most preferred way to get the researched health benefits.*

Krill oil, like fish oil, has naturally occurring essential fatty acids. Krill oil is a multi-nutrient made up of omega-3s, phospholipids, choline, and astaxanthin, while most fish oils contain mainly omega-3.

The key advantage of krill oil is the phospholipids, which are the exact form the human body needs to better absorb and deliver the omega-3 and choline benefits throughout the body.* Choline is also an essential nutrient important for liver, brain, neuron, and muscle health.* Astaxanthin is a powerful free radical neutralizer.* In krill oil it protects the oil from oxidation, hence no need to add preservatives.* Overall, the health benefits of krill oil are ascribed to this naturally occurring blend of essential nutrients, whereas the health benefits of fish oil are all ascribed to EPA and DHA.*

The focus of krill oil scientific studies ranges from how krill oil phospholipids support general health and wellness to how krill oil supports condition-specific health areas such as heart, liver, cognitive, joint, muscle, skin, eye and health as well as supporting sports performance and PMS.* Krill oil has been clinically shown to better support healthy blood glucose levels versus eating fish* and to balance omega-3/omega-6 ratio.*

NOW® uses Aker BioMarine’s Neptune Krill Oil (NKO®), a sustainable krill oil from Antarctica. NKO® is a fish oil alternative that similarly supplies the biologically essential omega-3 fatty acids. Unlike ordinary fish oil, fatty acids from krill are in a natural food complex that includes phospholipids, choline and astaxanthin, which give NKO® Krill Oil some unique and interesting biological properties.

Krill phospholipids are superior omega-3 forms that are water soluble and easily dispersed in the stomach, so no fishy burps or aftertaste. That also means you can take it with or without a meal.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

