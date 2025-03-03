Bybit Unleashes Futures Bot Clash with a 100,000 USDT Prize Pool





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is launching the Futures Bot Clash - a high-stakes showdown where strategy meets automation. With a prize pool of up to 100,000 USDT, participants will battle it out using Bybit’s powerful Futures trading bots, aiming for the top of the leaderboard.

The Battle of the Bots Begins

Set to run from Feb. 28 to March 31, 2025, the competition offers traders a chance to put their bot strategies to the test in a contest of skill and precision. Participants will join one of three Futures Bot Squads - Futures Combo, Futures Martingale, or Futures Grid - and compete across multiple leaderboards to maximize their earnings.

The event features two squad leaderboards and one individual leaderboard, with top traders rewarded based on performance. Additionally, traders can participate in the Predict & Win segment, where 1,000 lucky voters will share in a portion of the 5% Prediction Pool by correctly forecasting the winning squad.

Prize Pool Breakdown

The 100,000 USDT prize pool will be distributed among different categories:

Squad Rankings (70%) – The best-performing squad claims 40% of the total pool, with 20% and 10% allocated to the second and third place, respectively.

– The best-performing squad claims of the total pool, with and allocated to the second and third place, respectively. Top Traders by Volume (25%) – The most active traders will receive a share of the rewards based on their trading volume.

– The most active traders will receive a share of the rewards based on their trading volume. Predict & Win (5%) – Traders who correctly predict the champion squad will split this portion of the prize pool.



To be eligible for rewards, participants must meet a minimum Futures trading volume of $10,000 and maintain an account balance of at least 1,000 USDT throughout the competition.

Raising the Stakes

The total prize pool will scale based on overall trading volume. The minimum pool of 50,000 USDT will be unlocked once the combined trading volume reaches $800 million, increasing to the full 100,000 USDT as milestones up to $1.5 billion are met.

"Bybit’s Futures Bot Clash is a game-changer for automated trading enthusiasts. It offers a unique opportunity for users to test their bot strategies in a competitive setting, while also rewarding top traders and smart forecasters,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "With the potential to win a share of 100,000 USDT, traders have every reason to bring their A-game."

Bybit continues to innovate in the crypto trading landscape, providing users with cutting-edge tools to optimize their trading strategies. The Futures Bot Clash offers a competitive environment, where the sharpest traders and most effective bots will rise to the top.

