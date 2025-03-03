Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Files 20 Additional Federal Tort Claims Act Administrative Complaints on Behalf of Victims of Army Doctor Michael Stockin

TACOMA, Wash., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight (“Sanford Heisler”) today filed new Federal Tort Claims Act (“FTCA”) administrative complaints against the United States Department of the Army and the Department of Defense (collectively “the Army”) on behalf of 20 additional John Does (John Does 23-42), all of whom were sexually abused by Army Dr. Michael Stockin. Sanford Heisler has previously filed FTCA complaints on behalf of John Does 1-22, bringing the total to 42 complaints filed on behalf of Stockin’s victims. In January 2025, Stockin was sentenced to more than thirteen years in prison for sexually abusing his patients.

All John Does are represented in the matter by Christine Dunn, Sanford Heisler’s DC Co-Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s Sexual Violence, Title IX, and Victims’ Rights Practice Group, as well as Jillian Seymour, Associate.

“Dr. Stockin has been sentenced for his criminal conduct. But now the focus must turn to holding the Army accountable for its role in allowing this rampant abuse to persist,” said Dunn. “The number of victims we represent has nearly doubled in the last two months alone. There is no doubt that this is one of the biggest sexual assault scandals ever faced by the military. There will be no justice for my clients – and the many other victims out there – until the Army takes responsibility for what happened to these men.”

The administrative complaints filed today allege that the Army is liable for Dr. Stockin’s actions under the FTCA because it was negligent in hiring, supervising, and retaining Dr. Stockin. They also allege that the Army lacked adequate protocols to keep patients and visitors safe from sexual abuse. The complaints further allege that the Army knew of Dr. Stockin’s rampant abuse of patients, but that they continued to allow him to practice. An Army spokesperson, in a public statement, said that Army officials received complaints about Dr. Stockin's sexual misconduct in February 2022 and suspended him from interacting with patients immediately thereafter. However, multiple complainants alleged that they were sexually abused during medical appointments with Dr. Stockin months after February 2022. Worse still, the complainants allege that Dr. Stockin continued to see patients even after the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division questioned him about the allegations.

In January 2025, Dr. Stockin pleaded guilty in a military court martial proceeding to sexually abusing 36 male patients and the indecent viewing of five additional male patients. Immediately following his plea, the sentencing phase of the court martial began, where 22 of his victims testified about the impact Dr. Stockin’s abuse has had on their lives. Dr. Stockin was then sentenced to 164 months in prison and the revocation of his medical license.

As the plea and sentencing hearings unfolded, Sanford Heisler became inundated with calls from additional victims of Dr. Stockin who were seeking to hold the Army accountable for its role in allowing the abuse to occur. Today, Sanford Heisler has initiated the FTCA legal process for 20 additional clients by filing administrative complaints against the Army. The FTCA is a federal statute that permits individuals to bring legal claims against federal agencies for torts committed by agency personnel. Prior to filing a FTCA complaint in court, the individual must first file an administrative complaint with the agency at fault. The agency is then afforded at least six months to investigate the claim. After that, the individual may file a lawsuit against the agency in federal court.

The 20 FTCA complaints filed today on behalf of John Does 23-42 include similar allegations to those made by John Does 1-22, whose administrative complaints are now under investigation by the Army. Specifically, the newly-filed FTCA complaints allege that Dr. Stockin – an Army pain management doctor at Madigan Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington – forced them to disrobe during their respective appointments. After the patients disrobed, Dr. Stockin, with no chaperone present, fondled the patients’ genitals. Dr. Stockin committed the abuse under the guise of performing a medical exam. These allegations are consistent with the conduct described by each of the victims at the plea and sentencing hearings in the criminal case.

“For years, Dr. Stockin preyed upon countless members of our military on the Army’s watch,” Seymour said. “The Army failed time and again to stop the serial predator it hired, employed, and supervised. In so doing, our clients have suffered harm that permeates nearly every aspect of their lives, from being able to show up as a parent to being able to receive medical care. As our courageous clients collectively step forward, they are making clear that true justice for their harm can only be achieved by holding the Army accountable for its inexcusable inaction.”

The Feres Doctrine

Historically, sexual assault claims against the Army have been limited by the Feres Doctrine. This doctrine was established in the 1950 Supreme Court case Feres v. United States. It is the primary impediment to the firm’s clients’ FTCA negligence claims against the Army, as it bars claims involving tortious injuries that are “incident to military service.” Subsequent interpretations of the doctrine have defined even sexual assault as injury that is incident to military service, making it nearly impossible for servicemember-survivors to pursue civil claims for military sexual assault. Recently, however, the Ninth Circuit in Spletstoser v. Hyten limited Feres such that the plaintiff, a military sexual assault survivor, could pursue her civil sexual assault claims against the Army. This groundbreaking case has broadened the pathway for servicemember-survivors, including John Does 1-42, to attain accountability.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP is a national public interest class-action litigation law firm with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Diego, and Nashville. Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight focuses on employment discrimination, Title IX, wage and hour, whistleblower, sexual violence, and financial services matters. The firm has recovered over $1 billion for its clients through many verdicts and settlements. The National Law Journal recognized Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight as 2021 Employment Rights Firm of the Year and 2021 Human Rights Firm of the Year.

For the latest news about Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, visit the firm’s newsroom or follow the firm on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

If you experienced sexual abuse and are seeking counsel, please call 202-221-3152 or email cdunn@sanfordheisler.com. Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight would like to have the opportunity to help you.

For more information, contact Jamie Moss, newsPRos, at 201-788-0142 or Jamie@newspros.com.