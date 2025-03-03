Impact Analytics Brings AI-Native InventorySmart™ Technology to Merchandise Planning Curriculum at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics™, the leader in AI-native planning, merchandising, and inventory solutions, today announced that it will integrate their market-leading SaaS solution, InventorySmart, into the course “Fashion Planning & Allocation” at the Fashion Institute of Technology. The technology will provide students hands-on experience with cutting-edge tools used to optimize planning and inventory in the fashion industry. This represents a technology-led approach to education in fashion, equipping students with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to lead with data-driven decisions in retail and beyond.

“Incorporating data-driven technology into our curriculum is essential for preparing our students to thrive in today’s fashion industry,” said Naomi Gross, professor, Fashion Business Management, FIT. “With InventorySmart, our students can gain real-world experience with AI-native tools shaping the future of retail to give them a competitive edge and help them develop a strategy-based focus as they graduate into the workforce.”

By utilizing InventorySmart, FIT students will have access to advanced AI forecasting capabilities that allow them to explore demand planning, optimize stock levels, and understand the impact of over 200 variables on inventory management. Through this exposure, students will gain insights into how data-driven planning can help fashion businesses balance supply with demand, minimize excess inventory, and ultimately maximize profitability.

"Empowering the next generation of fashion leaders with AI-native tools like InventorySmart is crucial to preparing them for success in an increasingly data-centric world," said Prashant Agrawal, founder and CEO of Impact Analytics. "FIT’s forward-thinking approach of incorporating AI into its curriculum underscores their commitment to staying at the forefront of retail and fashion innovation. We’re honored to support FIT’s mission and contribute to the educational growth of tomorrow's retail experts."

InventorySmart from Impact Analytics offers retail organizations a robust AI-native platform for inventory forecasting and management, helping businesses streamline assortments, minimize overstock, and drive better decision-making. InventorySmart considers a multitude of demand factors, providing an integrated approach to managing product distribution and inventory allocation.

ABOUT FIT

A part of the State University of New York, FIT has been a leader in career education in art, design, business, and technology throughout its history. Providing over 8,000 students with an uncommon blend of hands-on, practical experience, theory, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. Its distinctive curriculum is geared to today's rapidly growing creative economy, including fields such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film and media, and cosmetics and fragrance marketing. Internationally renowned, FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the new creative economy. Among notable alumni in fashion are Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, Dennis Basso, Francisco Costa, Norma Kamali, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Daniel Roseberry, Ralph Rucci, John Bartlett, Peter Do, and Michelle Smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; international restaurant designer Tony Chi; and Nina Garcia, editor in chief, Elle. For more information visit fitnyc.edu.

ABOUT IMPACT ANALYTICS

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. The company has been pioneering and perfecting the use of AI in retail forecasting, planning and operations for nearly a decade. Impact Analytics was founded and is led by Prashant Agrawal, a former senior consultant at McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group and current Adjunct Professor at Columbia University who teaches about the use of AI in retail. Think differently about AI. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.impactanalytics.co