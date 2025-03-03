Alliance Witan PLC - Director Announcement

Alliance Trust PLC (‘the Company’)

LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Director Announcement Under LR 6.4.6

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.6, the Company announces the following changes to certain Director responsibilities with effect from 3 March 2025:

Sarah Bates has been appointed as the Chair of the Nomination Committee, taking on the role from Dean Buckley. Dean remains in his role as Chair of the Board and Management Engagement Committee.

It is confirmed that there are no other details to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.6.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

3 March 2025