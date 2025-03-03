Aramis Group - Appointment Alejandro Garcia Mella

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, March 3, 2025

Alejandro Garcia Mella appointed Chief Revenue Officer

Aramis Group today announces the appointment of Alejandro Garcia Mella as Chief Revenue Officer.

In his new role, he will be responsible for supporting the Group’s commercial and marketing initiatives, with three key strategic priorities:

Accelerating the growth of vehicle and service sales; Optimizing customer acquisition and retention; Continuously enhancing Aramis Group’s value proposition for its customers.





Alejandro will focus on strengthening the sharing of know-how and tools across the Group to converge entities with Aramis Group’s unique Operational System, as outlined during the recent Capital Markets Day in November 2024.

Aged 47, Alejandro Garcia Mella brings over 20 years of experience in the automotive and e-commerce industries. He began his career at Renault, where he held several sales and marketing positions before joining Avis Budget France. There, he successively served as Director of Fleet Remarketing and then Head of the Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, where he was responsible for fleet rotation optimization, negotiations with manufacturers, and pricing strategy, all with the clear objective of maximizing revenue and profitability.

He joined Aramis Group 15 years ago and has since played a key role in the structuring and expansion of the Group across Europe. He notably contributed to the integration of acquisitions, supporting the rise of Clicars in Spain and facilitating Cardoen’s transformation in Belgium into a model focused on refurbished used cars. Over the past three years, as Chief Marketplace and New Business Models Officer, Alejandro has led several strategic developments, including the design and expansion of internal and external marketplaces1, which today represent a unique differentiator for Aramis Group in the used car market.

Holding a Master’s degree in Management Sciences from Paris Dauphine University and a degree in International Business and Management from Henley Business School, Alejandro combines strategic expertise with a strong operational vision.

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders of Aramis Group: "Alejandro’s expertise, his deep understanding of the automotive and digital landscapes, and his ability to build high-performing commercial strategies are major assets for the Group. He will be instrumental in achieving our ambitions. Thanks to talents like Alejandro and the dedication of our teams, we are successfully executing our strategy, always driven by customer satisfaction and the strengthening of our European leadership. Step by step, we are building a sustainable growth path, combining controlled expansion, profitability, and cash generation."

***



About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to seventy million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

1 The internal marketplace optimizes vehicle allocation across the Group’s subsidiaries, enabling strategic arbitrages between European markets to enhance the customer offer, accelerate stock rotation, and optimize margins. The external marketplace expands its offering by integrating third-party sellers’ vehicles on the Group’s websites, generating additional revenue and margins without inventory constraints.

