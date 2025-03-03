Jeff Bank Announces Retirement of SVP/Retail Banking Administrator & Security Officer, Rhonda L. Decker

JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB – JFBC) today announced that Senior Vice President/Retail Banking Administrator and Security Officer, Rhonda L. Decker, of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jeff Bank, will retire effective Monday, March 17, 2025, after 41 years of service. Mrs. Decker began her career at Jeff Bank in 1983 when she started as a teller. Throughout her tenure with the bank, Mrs. Decker has held various positions before being named the Retail Banking Administrator and Security Officer in 2008.

“On behalf of Jeff Bank and the Board of Directors, I want to thank Mrs. Decker for her dedication, support, and expertise in helping the organization grow over the past 41 years,” stated George W. Kinne, Jr., President and CEO. “Rhonda’s passion toward helping others shined not only in her banking career but also the many community service organizations where she volunteers. Rhonda has been a role model for the bank’s staff throughout our institution, always positively portraying the mission, vision, and values of Jeff Bank. She will be truly missed. We wish her the best in her retirement and know she will continue to be a big advocate and supporter of the bank.”

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains ten full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Monticello, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro.

Media Contact

Jaclene Poley (jpoley@jeff.bank)

845-482-4000