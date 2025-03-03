Grass-Fed, Bold Flavors, and More: Stryve Foods Unveils Four New High-Protein Snacks to Meet Growing Consumer Demand

Two New Grass-Fed Offerings Available to Retailers Nationwide

Expanding Upon Vacadillos’ Bold Flavor Lineup with Carne Asada

Launching Stryve Original Sliced Brisket – a First of its Kind in the Category

FRISCO, Texas, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (OTC: SNAX) (“Stryve” or the “Company”), a leader in high-protein, better-for-you snacking, is proud to announce the launch of four new, innovative products designed to meet evolving consumer demand for ultra-clean, high-protein, and flavorful meat snacks. The new lineup includes items for both the Stryve and Vacadillos brands. For Stryve, the Company is excited to introduce Stryve Original Brisket Slices as well as extending its flagship Original and Hickory flavors into grass-fed offerings of Stryve Grass-Fed Original and Stryve Grass-Fed Hickory. The Company is also introducing Vacadillos Carne Asada a bold extension of the Vacadillos lineup of products. Each of these items has been carefully crafted to deliver bold flavors, clean ingredients, and superior nutrition in a convenient, on-the-go format.





"As consumers continue prioritizing protein-rich, better-for-you snack options, we are committed to delivering products that are both nutritious and crave-worthy," said Katie Brenner, Chief Commercial Officer of Stryve Foods. "This latest expansion builds on our mission to provide high-quality, clean-ingredient snacks that fuel active lifestyles without compromising on taste."

The introduction of grass-fed beef in Stryve’s Original and Hickory flavors aligns with the increasing consumer preference for high-quality, sustainable, minimally processed protein sources. Meanwhile, the Original Brisket Slices bring a new dimension to Stryve’s portfolio, offering a tender, savory, protein-packed snack. Rounding out the innovations is Vacadillos Carne Asada, a bold, smoky, and authentic take on a classic Mexican flavor, designed for consumers seeking an adventurous snacking experience.

"This is an exciting moment for Stryve as we expand our product lineup with innovative, high-protein options that align with today’s consumer trends," said Chris Boever, Chief Executive Officer of Stryve Foods. "We remain focused on growing our brand presence by delivering high-quality snacks that not only taste great but also fit seamlessly into modern, health-conscious lifestyles."

This exciting innovation will be on display this week, beginning on March 5th, 2025, at the Natural Products Expo West tradeshow in Anaheim, California and available to major retailers nationwide. Stryve will make these products available online, direct-to-consumer, later this month.





About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime®, Kalahari®, Stryve®, and Vacadillos®. Stryve sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products in order to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brands Two Tails and High Steaks, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, convenience store, mass merchants, and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “intend”, “aim”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “target”, “milestone”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “objective”, “guidance” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Stryve’s plans, strategies, objectives, targets and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements reflect Stryve’s current views and analysis of information currently available. This information is, where applicable, based on estimates, assumptions and analysis that Stryve believes, as of the date hereof, provide a reasonable basis for the information and statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stryve and its officers, employees, agents and associates. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, include: (i) the inability to achieve profitability due to commodity prices, inflation, supply chain interruption, transportation costs and/or labor shortages; (ii) the ability to meet financial and strategic goals, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, supply chain interruptions, the ability to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and retailers and retain its management and key employees; (iii) the risk that retailers will choose to limit or decrease the number of retail locations in which Stryve’s products are carried or will choose not to carry or not to continue to carry Stryve’s products; (iv) the possibility that Stryve may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (v) the impacts of the transition from NASDAQ to OTC; (vi) the possibility that Stryve may not achieve its financial outlook; (vii) risks around the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and (viii) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those projections and forward-looking statements are based.

