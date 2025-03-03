Sterling Named Finalist for Top Customer Experience Provider in CEE





WARSAW, Poland, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling has been named a finalist for the Top Customer Experience Provider category at the CEE Business Services Summit & Awards 2025, recognizing its outstanding contributions to business process outsourcing and customer experience management. The awards ceremony, scheduled this week in Warsaw, Poland, will highlight industry leaders in Central and Eastern Europe.

Sterling, a leading provider of multilingual customer service, credit control, debt recovery, and financial back-office solutions, serves clients across Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has consistently expanded its market presence, establishing itself as a trusted outsourcing partner across multiple industries, including Recruitment, Financial Services, Retail, Telco, Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Utilities, and Government.

"Being recognized as a finalist for this award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the strength of our client partnerships," said Harry Virdee, Global CEO of Sterling. "Our focus has always been on delivering customer experience solutions that seamlessly integrate with our clients’ operations while driving measurable results."

Sterling’s customer experience services include multilingual customer support, dispute resolution, and end-to-end financial process management, ensuring seamless interactions for businesses and their clients. The company provides tailored customer engagement strategies that enhance satisfaction and optimize service delivery for businesses across various industries.

As part of its commitment to delivering world-class outsourcing solutions, Sterling continues to invest in technology-driven process optimization and talent development. The company has implemented advanced CRM and ERP systems to enhance workflow efficiency and transparency, supporting its goal of providing high-quality, scalable services.

"Our mission is to be the missing piece businesses rely on for operational efficiency and seamless customer interactions," added Harry Virdee. "We are proud to be recognized alongside other top firms in the region and remain committed to setting new standards in the industry."

The CEE Business Services Summit & Awards is the leading annual event recognizing top business services providers in Central and Eastern Europe. The 2025 event will bring together over 300 senior executives from shared services centers, BPOs, and industry stakeholders to celebrate innovation, excellence, and leadership in business services.

About Sterling

Founded in 2007, Sterling is a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO), providing multilingual customer service, credit management, debt recovery, financial back-office processes, and order-to-cash services. The company serves customers in the USA, EU, UK, and Australia, with ongoing further expansion into Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Sterling's mission is to support businesses with seamless, high-quality outsourcing solutions that enhance operational efficiency and customer experience.

