Franklin Kamnang Ngansop Earns Global Recognition Awards for Transforming Startups Worldwide Through Extraordinary Coaching and Mentoring

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prestigious Global Recognition Awards has honored certified startup and business coach Franklin Kamnang Ngansop for his extensive experience in business coaching and mentoring. This recognition celebrates his unique perspective on empowering startups and small businesses with insights while fostering sustainable development through his company, Vitamin CS Coaching.

The Global Recognition Award recognized Ngansop’s coaching philosophy, which is rooted in the belief that business success and societal transformation are not mutually exclusive. Ngansop has pioneered a first-of-its-kind startup and business coaching framework, integrating financial scalability with social impact, now adopted by top global incubators, startups and small businesses.

His model is shaping the future of business acceleration worldwide, ensuring startups achieve not only profitability but also lasting economic and social influence. Through Vitamin CS Coaching, he has developed strategies that guide startups and small businesses toward financial stability while equipping them to tackle pressing global issues and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ngansop designs flexible and relevant methodologies responsive to market shifts, making sure clients can adapt to changing economic fields.

“Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs to succeed financially and to be ready to adapt to whatever the market brings,” Ngansop shares.

The award also acknowledges how Ngansop elevates his outlook on customer service and client success. He designed Vitamin CS Coaching to offer a zero-risk, 100% money-back guarantee. If a startup does not earn at least double its investment within six months of coaching, Vitamin CS Coaching either refunds the entire amount or continues coaching at no additional cost until the startup achieves the return on investment.

Ngansop adds, “We want to build trust with our clients and let them see that we know what we are doing and are serious about helping them succeed.”

Additionally, Ngansop allows clients to access a comprehensive resource suite through Vitamin CS Coaching’s self-paced Business Academy. These include practical training modules, business spreadsheets, marketing videos, sales templates, and proven growth strategies that will empower startups with actionable insights and skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.

Ngansop is a recognized authority in business and startup coaching worldwide, frequently invited to advise global policymakers like International Trade Council, great startups, and elite accelerator programs. He has contributed to industry-shaping research and white papers, influencing entrepreneurial best practices at a global scale. As a member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), Ngansop emphasizes Vitamin CS Coaching’s adherence to the highest ethical standards in the industry. It follows ICF’s Code of Conduct and Statement of Professional Ethics, maintaining transparency and confidentiality in all client interactions.

Ngansop’s dedication extends beyond traditional coaching services. Ngansop is reshaping entrepreneurship by making elite business coaching accessible to underrepresented founders worldwide. His initiatives have led to the successful launch of 75+ startups by minority and low-income entrepreneurs, generating millions in new economic activity across Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Under Ngansop's leadership, Vitamin CS Coaching has achieved success. Businesses that partner with it experience unprecedented financial growth: an average revenue increase of 57% and profit growth of 65% within six months of engagement. The company maintains an exceptional client satisfaction rate exceeding 98%, highlighting its commitment to delivering actual results.

“This recognition from Global Recognition Awards motivates us to continue pushing boundaries,” Ngansop mentions. “Our goal is not just to help businesses succeed but also to inspire a new generation of leaders who prioritize sustainability and social impact.”

About Vitamin CS Coaching

Vitamin CS Coaching is a global leader in startup and business coaching, founded by certified startup and business coach and Global Recognition Awards winner Franklin Kamnang Ngansop. The company provides inventive coaching programs to stimulate economic growth while driving social impact.

Vitamin CS Coaching's comprehensive services include business plan design and review, pitch deck creation and review, fundraising support, strategic planning, business optimization, business growth acceleration, and market entry strategies. Vitamin CS Coaching empowers early-stage startups and small businesses to achieve sustainable growth and transformative success through personalized, structured, and affordable coaching services.

Contact person name: Franklin Kamnang Ngansop

Email: franklin.kamnang@vitamin-cs-coaching.com

Website: https://vitamin-cs-coaching.com/

