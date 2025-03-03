EUREKA Project Launches Revolutionary Smart Rodent Management Across California

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) has awarded a groundbreaking grant to launch the Effective Urban Rodent Ecology Knowledge Alliance ( EUREKA ) project. This innovative pest management alliance grant will revolutionize urban rat control through smart technology and community-based solutions while eliminating the need for harmful rodenticides.

"EUREKA represents a paradigm shift in urban rodent management," explains Luis Agurto of Pestec, a co-principal investigator for the project. "By bringing together urban stakeholders, industry leaders, vector control districts, and researchers, we're charting a new path towards sustainable environmental pest control solutions for California's communities."

Modernizing Pest Management Through Innovation

This collaborative effort aims to transform rat control through novel technology and data-driven approaches. The project will implement an Internet of Things (IoT) network with sensors and smart traps in target neighborhoods, enabling:

- Real-time monitoring of rodent activity through advanced sensor networks

- "Adopt-a-Trap" online platform for community participation

- Digital application for standardized pest management data collection

- Searchable data repository for industry, researchers, and policymakers

Community Engagement and Environmental Protection

The project's innovative " Adopt-a-Trap " program allows community members to host sensors and smart traps on their properties, fostering community involvement in pest control efforts across diverse neighborhoods. This environmental approach directly addresses the need for sustainable rodent management while protecting California's wildlife from secondary poisoning through ecologically based rat management (EBRM) techniques.

Future Impact and Innovation

Initiated in December 2024 and set to run through June 2027, EUREKA sets the foundation for integrating smart pest control into new building infrastructure, particularly in school districts and healthcare facilities. The project will develop a first-of-its-kind digital application for pest management professionals to standardize data collection and sharing across the state, enabling data-driven decision-making and policy development.

Michael Parsons from the Centre for Urban Ecological Solutions, LLC, another co-principal investigator, adds, "This project will not only transform how we manage urban rodent populations but also provide invaluable data for future research and policy decisions."

Partnership Opportunities

EUREKA urgently seeks additional partnerships with:

- Pest management professionals

- Academic researchers (including students and supervisors)

- Extension specialists

- Community organizations

Your expertise and passion are critical to expanding our impact and creating healthier, rodent-free communities. Join us in revolutionizing urban rodent management across California.

- Website: www.eurekalliance.org

- LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/showcase/eurekalliance

About EUREKA

The EUREKA project brings together California's leading pest management organizations and research institutions, including Pestec, Orange County Vector Control, Alameda Vector Control, San Francisco Environment Department, and the Centre for Urban Ecological Solutions, LLC, along with technology and product partners Cre8tec, Geosphere, Woodstream, Senestech, Burrtec, Pescle, Bell Labs, and WISDOM Good Works.

*Disclaimer: This project was funded by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation. The contents may not necessarily reflect the official views or policies of the State of California.*

Email: partners@eurekalliance.org

