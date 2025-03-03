INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of FTAI Aviation

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In FTAI To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against FTAI Aviation Ltd. (“FTAI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTAI) and reminds investors of the March 18, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company reported one-time engine sales as Maintenance Repair & Overhaul revenue when FTAI only performs limited repair and maintenance work on the engine assets sold; (2) FTAI presents whole engine sales as individual module sales, thereby overstating sales and demand; (3) the Company depreciates engines that are not on lease, which misleadingly lowers the reported cost of goods sold and inflates EBITDA; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research published a report alleging, among other things, that “FTAI materially manipulates its financials” by “exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business”, “misleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individual module sales”, “inflating Aerospace Products’ EBITDA margins by means of over-depreciation in the leasing segment”, and “engaging in channel stuffing”.

On this news, FTAI’s stock price fell $37.21, or 24.3%, to close at $116.08 per share on January 15, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding FTAI’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the FTAI Aviation class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/FTAI

