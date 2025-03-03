Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 3 March 2025

No. 18/2025

Vesting of Performance Share Units and delivery of ISS shares on 1 March 2025

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in ISS shares by the company’s board members, executives (“PDMRs”) and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

With reference to the long-term incentive programme (LTIP) from 2022, the following Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) have vested, and a corresponding number of ISS shares have been delivered on 1 March 2025 to the PDMRs listed below:

Name Type Units New share holding Kasper Fangel, Group CEO PSUs 26,474 69,420.73 Rune Christensen, Employee elected Board member PSUs 2,480 5,730

Subsequently, Rune Christensen, Employee elected Board member, has reported the sale of 1,730 shares, and now holds a total of 4,000 shares in the company.

The details of the described transactions can be found in the attached notifications.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

