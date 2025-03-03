Atkore Inc Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Atkore Inc.

CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION AND JOIN THE CASE

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of purchasers of Atkore Inc. ("Atkore") (NYSE:ATKR) between February 1, 2024, and February 3, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Atkore engaged in an anticompetitive price-fixing scheme that artificially inflated the price of PVC pipes (both water pipes and electrical conduit pipes); (2) in turn, Atkore reaped significant, unsustainable financial benefits from its anticompetitive conduct; (3) as Atkore's price-fixing scheme was exposed, Atkore and its price fixing co-conspirators were no longer able to artificially inflate the price of PVC pipes, resulting in a substantial decrease in the price of PVC pipes; (4) Atkore's business and operations were negatively impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Atkore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 4, 2025, Atkore announced disappointing earnings and reduced guidance, disclosing that the "plastic pipe and conduit product category declined mid-single digits during the quarter" compared to "high single digits in the prior year," and largely attributed the guidance reduction to Atkore's PVC Pipe business, stating, "roughly $75 million or 3/4 [of the guidance reduction] is on the PVC side."

This news caused the price of Atkore stock to decline nearly 20%, from $79.72 per share on February 3, 2025, to $64.13 per share on February 4, 2025.

On February 14, 2025, Atkore disclosed that it received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division seeking the "production of documents relating to the pricing of the Company's PVC pipe and conduit products."

