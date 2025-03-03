OCUFA worried about future of university funding following provincial election

Toronto, ON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA), representing more than 18,000 university academic staff, is concerned the results of Thursday’s provincial election means the chronic underfunding of Ontario’s public universities will continue.

With the Progressive Conservative Government elected for a third term, OCUFA resolves to continue pushing the province to provide the necessary resources and support to grow a healthy and strong world-class university system. However, the Ford Government’s track record of providing unsustainable solutions, such as reliance on international students as ATMs, means Ontario provides the lowest level of funding in Canada on a per-student basis. This has resulted in short-term tuition freezes and even admission suspensions at some Ontario universities – at a time when StatsCan suggests we will have growing domestic student demand for university education.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a provincial funding model that doesn’t consider the long-term benefits of university education to Ontarians and Ontario’s economy,” says Nigmendra Narain, President of OCUFA. “University graduates that stay in Ontario stimulate the economy by taking well-paying jobs, and they are worth the Province’s investment and attention as we enter this new term.”

According to the Conference Board of Canada, every $1 spent on universities generates $1.40 in economic activity and returns. To take full advantage of the positive impact of Ontarian universities, OCUFA has proposed ample solutions, starting with an improved funding model that is stable and adequately recognizes the importance of the university system. As international student caps are placed on postsecondary institutions, the Province should also consider a model that does not financially penalize Ontario universities for taking in more domestic students and offers stability to faculty and research librarians in the form of permanent jobs and benefits.

“In his acceptance speech, Premier Ford said Ontario is a ‘pipeline of world-class talent’ with 70,000 STEM graduates each year,” says Jenny Ahn, Executive Director of OCUFA. “If we expect to maintain a world-class university system, this new government needs to take a hard look at the resources they plan to invest in higher education over the next four years.”

OCUFA will continue to work with the Provincial Government to find paths and solutions to Ontario’s postsecondary funding challenge, ensuring universities, faculty members, research librarians and students are set up for high levels of success.

Founded in 1964, OCUFA represents 17,000 professors and academic librarians in 30 faculty associations across Ontario. It is committed to enhancing the quality of higher education in Ontario and recognizing the outstanding contributions of its members towards creating a world-class university system. For more information, please visit the OCUFA website at www.ocufa.on.ca.

