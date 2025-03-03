INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Polestar Automotive

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Polestar To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PSNY) and reminds investors of the March 31, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Polestar’s financial statements during the Class Period were materially misstated; (2) Polestar understated its internal control weaknesses; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Polestar’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On January 16, 2025, before the market opened, Polestar filed a current report on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In this current report, Polestar announced that it had been concluded that "the Company's previously issued audited financial statements included within Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 (the "Audited Affected Financials") and the unaudited interim financial information included within Current Reports on Form 6-K for the quarterly periods ending on and falling between September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2024 (the "Unaudited Affected Financials" and together with the Audited Affected Financials, the "Affected Financials") contain errors that warrant restatement of the Audited Affected Financials and the interim financial information for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024."

On this news, Polestar Class A American Depositary Shares fell 11% in intraday on January 16, 2025.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Polestar’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

