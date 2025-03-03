Built Prefab Acquires Lake Country Modular to Expand Housing Solutions

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built Prefab (builtprefab.com), a leader in modern modular housing, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lake Country Modular (lakecountrymodular.com), a respected provider of attainable, high-quality manufactured, modular, multi-family, and First Nations housing. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Built Prefab’s product offerings, enabling it to deliver more move-in-ready housing options and innovative solutions to meet the growing demand across Western Canada.

James Rosowsky, CEO of Built Prefab, commented, "We're thrilled about this opportunity to expand our range of products and contribute positively to addressing BC's housing crisis. The integration of Lake Country Modular into our group will streamline project timelines, enhance efficiency, and reinforce our shared commitment to sustainable, high-quality construction."

"Susan and I couldn't be more excited to pass the torch to Built Prefab," said Jim Gardner, former owner of Lake Country Modular. "Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision, and we're confident they’ll continue our legacy of exceptional service."

As a part of SRI BC’s dealer network, Lake Country Modular Homes has established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, cost-effective housing solutions. Both companies will maintain their existing brands, with Built Prefab specializing in mid to high-end modern modular homes, and Lake Country Modular focusing on attainable, high-quality manufactured, modular, multi-family, and First Nations housing.

About Built Prefab

Built Prefab is a leading provider of modern modular homes known for sustainable, efficient, and customizable housing solutions. Built Prefab is dedicated to transforming housing construction across Western Canada through innovation and quality.

About Lake Country Modular

Lake Country Modular is recognized for excellence in manufactured, modular, and multi-family housing, delivering attainability and exceptional customer service. As part of the Built Group, it continues to serve homeowners, developers, and First Nation communities with an expanded range of offerings.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Keely Watts-Watling

keely@builtprefab.com

778-215-2757