The GraniteShares YieldBoost TSLA ETF (TSYY) Yielded a February Annualized Distribution of Approximately 160.59% Generating a -8.38% Total Return. TSYY Went Ex-Dividend on February 28, 2025

New York, New York, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldBOOST is an innovative strategy that aims to combine high income potential by selling options on leveraged ETFs which generally command a higher premium than options on stocks, while focusing on NAV preservation by writing options which have a lower chance of being exercised (“out of the money” options). GraniteShares believes that this holistic approach is an improvement over existing option income strategies mainly known as “covered call” strategies.

The main problem with covered call strategies is that they prioritize income or yield over total return. With a covered call, the options seller typically sells “at the money” which enables the seller to generate the maximum amount of premium at the point of sale. An option is considered at-the-money when the strike price is very close to the current market price of the underlying asset.

This approach encompasses the problem that the option has a much higher chance of being exercised if the value of the underlying asset goes up, hence capping the upside. If the underlying asset falls in value, the strategy is fully exposed to the downside. The main design flaw with covered call strategies can be a nice yield but poor total return and therefore a poor investment long term.

TSYY is the first ETF in GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST lineup, and additional YieldBOOST products are expected to come to market over the coming months. The fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek exposure to the performance of one or more exchange-traded funds whose shares trade on a U.S.-regulated securities exchange and that seek daily leverage investment results of 2 times (200%) the daily percentage of the common stock of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) (the “Underlying Stock”) subject to a limit on potential investment gains.

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is an award-winning global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K, German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high conviction investor.

Founded in 2016, GraniteShares is an ETF provider focused on providing innovative, cutting-edge alternative investment solutions. Its U.S. ETF offerings include a broad-based commodity index fund, physically backed gold and platinum funds and a high-income pass-through securities index fund.

GraniteShares also offers a suite of leveraged single stock ETFs, including those targeting NVIDIA, Coinbase and Tesla. The company has $8.9 billion in assets under management as of January 24, 2025.

For complete information about the GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY), please visit:

https://graniteshares.com/institutional/us/en-us/

Link to Prospectus: https://graniteshares.com/institutional/us/en-us/etfs/tsyy/

*January 30-Day SEC Yield: -3.03%

