Instinct Science Launches Standards of Care™: The Future of Veterinary Clinical Decision Support

PHILADELPHIA, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instinct Science, a leader in veterinary software innovation, announces the launch of Standards of Care™ (standards.vet), a next-generation clinical decision support tool designed to provide veterinary professionals with peer-reviewed, real-world guidance at the point of care.

With Plumb’s® at its core, Standards™ is the only continually updated resource for veterinarians that consolidates the latest veterinary medical knowledge into a practical, searchable, peer-reviewed format. This launch marks a major milestone in delivering an intuitive, evidence-based tool to help veterinarians navigate complex medical decisions with confidence.

“Modern veterinary professionals are increasingly daunted with an ever-expanding bank of knowledge to keep up with while trying to provide the best and most up-to-date care to our patients. Standards of Care™ was built to fill this gap—offering practical guidance that aligns with the realities of patient care," said Caleb Frankel, VMD, founder and CEO of Instinct Science.

A Resource Designed for Real-World Practice

Standards is more than a reference—it is designed to support how veterinarians actually practice, offering:

Built in Plumb’s® – Seamless access to the veterinary industry’s most trusted drug reference

– Seamless access to the veterinary industry’s most trusted drug reference Continuously updated clinical guidance – Peer-reviewed, evidence-based recommendations authored by specialists

– Peer-reviewed, evidence-based recommendations authored by specialists A practical spectrum of care approach – A range of diagnostic and treatment options tailored to diverse patient and client needs

– A range of diagnostic and treatment options tailored to diverse patient and client needs A user-friendly, mobile-first design – Instant access to expert knowledge, whether in the exam room or on the go

“There’s no single ‘standard’ in veterinary medicine, which is why Standards of Care™ presents multiple diagnostic and treatment options—helping veterinarians make informed decisions based on the patient, client and available resources,” said Indu Mani, DVM, DSc, MSc, chief veterinary officer at Instinct Science.

Built for Today, Designed for the Future

The launch of Standards™ is just the beginning. With a roadmap of upcoming enhancements, including AI-driven tools, embedding Standards™ content in Instinct’s practice management system, and additional, expanded content, Instinct Science is committed to continuously evolving the platform to meet the needs of modern veterinary teams.

Veterinarians worldwide can access Standards™ starting today at standards.vet .

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

sayhi@instinct.vet