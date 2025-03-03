VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE _ PRESS RELEASE : Intrusion into the computer system

PRESS RELEASE

Intrusion into the computer system

Reims, March 3, 2025

The Group detected an intrusion on its computer network. For security reasons, all servers were immediately disconnected and shut down.

All necessary measures have been taken to restore activity as quickly and securely as possible.

The Vranken-Pommery Monopole teams, accompanied by experts, are fully mobilized to continue partial operations in order to minimize the impact on our customers and partners. We are in close contact with them and with the relevant authorities, pending a return to normal operations in the next few days.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(code "VRAP" (Paris), code "VRAB" (Brussels); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

Contacts

Vranken-Pommery Monopole :

Franck Delval, Directeur des Contrôles Financiers

+33 3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr Press

Laurent Poinsot, +33 1 53 70 74 77, lpoinsot@image7.fr

Caroline Simon, +33 1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr

