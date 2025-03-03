Broad Arrow Releases Video Featuring Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione Drive Head of Amelia Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, has released a video of the revered 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione, chassis no. 1451 GT, at speed ahead of its offering at the Amelia Auction later this week. The short film features Broad Arrow Senior Car Specialist and Vice-President of Auctions, Barney Ruprecht, walking through the finer competition history and features of the car before he jumps behind the wheel, providing driving impressions of the Competizione variant over a standard California Spider. Estimated at $10,000,000 - $14,000,000, the Ferrari is the undisputed feature car of Broad Arrow’s upcoming Amelia Auction on March 7-8 at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island.

Introducing the car in the film, Ruprecht states, “One of only 10 Competiziones, this is the full fat version, so to speak, with all of the features: competition motor, [aluminum body], stiffer suspension, outside filler tank, 36-gallon long-range fuel tank. Everything about it is optimized for racing, and racing it did, finishing a 5th overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans."

The second of only eight aluminum-bodied Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competiziones (10 Competizione examples total), chassis no. 1451 GT achieved a remarkable 5th overall, capturing a GT class podium at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans with its first owner, Bob Grossman. Extensive racing success followed the pair to the United States throughout 1959 and 1960. Presented in its original silver metallic Le Mans livery, it is the first California Spider equipped from the factory with the competition-specification, outside-plug Type 128 F engine, among numerous other competition features. Offered with Ferrari Classiche certification and as a three-time Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance participant, it is arguably the most significant 250 GT California Spider in existence.

Behind the wheel for a spirited drive, Ruprecht continues, “So what is it like to drive one of 10 Competizione California Spiders? Initial impressions are, it’s dominated by one thing and one thing only—the engine. Dramatically different to a standard California—the noise, the smell, the handling, the brakes even, everything here is set up for competition.”

The 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione is set to be offered on day two of Broad Arrow’s Amelia Auction on Saturday, March 8. The California Spider leads 169 desirable lots on offer at The Amelia Auction on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning (166 cars, 2 tractors, and 1 child’s go-kart), ranging from pre-war coachbuilt classics to motorsport icons, supercars, RADwood-era modern classics, and more. More than half of the catalog is offered without reserve. Additional featured highlights include:

Further legends of motorsport across all categories, including a 1954 Jaguar D-Type Works Competition “OKV 2” (Estimate: $6,500,000 - $8,500,000, offered without reserve), a 1960 Chevrolet Corvette 283/290 “Fuelie” Camoradi USA Factory Race Car (Estimate: $1,000,000 - $1,300,000), and a 1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale (Estimate: $575,000 - $650,000).

(Estimate: $6,500,000 - $8,500,000, offered without reserve), a (Estimate: $1,000,000 - $1,300,000), and a (Estimate: $575,000 - $650,000). A host of sought-after supercars from the collector car hobby’s top marques, led by a 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV (Estimate: $4,500,000 - $5,000,000), a 1990 Ferrari F40 (Estimate: $3,800,000 - $4,200,000), and a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Estimate: $2,250,000 - $2,400,000).

(Estimate: $4,500,000 - $5,000,000), a (Estimate: $3,800,000 - $4,200,000), and a (Estimate: $2,250,000 - $2,400,000). A group of AMG-modified Mercedes-Benz models from the 1980s and 1990s, which have developed an increasing following in the collector car market in recent years. The group is led by a 1986 Mercedes-Benz 500 SEC AMG 6.0 "Wide-Body" (Estimate: $500,000 - $600,000) and a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEL AMG 6.0 (Estimate: $300,000 - $350,000).

(Estimate: $500,000 - $600,000) and a (Estimate: $300,000 - $350,000). A colorful curation of best-of-category Lamborghini Countach and Diablo examples, including a Rosso Targa over Crema 1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster (Estimate: $650,000 - $750,000) and a Giallo Fly over Dark Brown 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV (Estimate: $550,000 - $650,000).

(Estimate: $650,000 - $750,000) and a Giallo Fly over Dark Brown (Estimate: $550,000 - $650,000). A lineup of bespoke modern performance Ferraris, led by a 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista “Piloti Ferrari” (Estimate: $775,000 - $900,000) and a 2014 Ferrari 458 Speciale (Estimate: $650,000 - $750,000).

The complete Amelia Auction digital catalog, full event details, and information on bidder registration is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Interested bidders are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist or a member of our client services team at +1 313 312 0780.

Photo Credits: All stills from film are by Halcyon Photo / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

