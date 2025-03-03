UPDATE - Perception TVCDN Showcases Rapido, the Next-Generation Streaming Media Entertainment Platform at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

TORONTO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perception TVCDN Ltd, a subsidiary of Perception Group Inc (“Perception” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company will be showcasing Rapido, the next-generation streaming entertainment platform offering live OTT TV channels and Video on Demand. This new FAST platform will include social media, e-gaming and e-commerce in a single super-app, supported by generative AI. Rapido will be a single destination for discovering content, connecting with friends, and shopping.

Rapido’s content lineup will combine globally available content with localised programming for each market it operates in. It is designed ground-up for partnerships with telcos and other network operators who want to offer their customers a high-quality free TV service, tailored for their market without onerous capital investment. Rapido will be available across 12 native apps, covering all major mobile and connected TV ecosystems.

Fabio Pigo, Rapido CEO, said, “Rapido is ideal for network operators who want to fast track the introduction of next generation online entertainment directly to their customers. We offer them a risk-free solution to add new revenue generating services to their portfolios.”

John Mills Perception TVCDN CEO, said, “Our partnership with Rapido is central to delivering the next-generation streaming services our customers now want and expect, we’re at the start of an exciting new era where streaming content and interactive experiences are redefining the online entertainment industry and Rapido will be a key player.”

Perception TVCDN and Rapido AI will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 3rd – 6th March at the Barcelona Fira Gran Via, Hall 7 Stand 7D63. If you’re attending MWC, come and see what its all about.

About Perception TVCDN Ltd.

Perception TVCDN is an industry innovator in TV CDN cloud services, powered by its bespoke product, Perception TVCDN™ — the first unified multiscreen platform delivering live rewind catch-up TV, cloud DVR, video on demand, FAST channel playout, subscriber management, and billing services embedded directly into the CDN core. With over 19 years of continuous commercial deployment, Perception TVCDN is available both as an on-premise SaaS and as a fully managed PaaS solution, ideal for telcos, ISPs, MVNO’s, broadcasters, and content owners.

Perception TVCDN is a 100% owned subsidiary of Perception Group Inc based in Toronto Canada.

About Rapido AI

Rapido is a new global OTT service that delivers a next-level entertainment experience through a unique B2B2C revenue-share model—allowing telcos, hotel chains, and retail operators to integrate streaming seamlessly into their offerings. Rapido’s superapp platform delivers live TV, video on demand, catchup TV, network DVR and will host e-commerce and multiple entertainment channels within a single user interface, reimagining how audiences discover, consume, and interact with digital content.