VG INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Venture Global, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Venture Global, Inc. (“Venture Global” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VG) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Venture Global securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's January 24, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/VG.

The Complaint alleges that Venture Global made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Venture Global's ability to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the world and to continue development of its five natural gas liquefication and export projects depended on customer contracts; (2) Venture Global was facing legal challenges from existing large clients, such as BP and Shell, due to delays in supply contracts as it commissioned its projects; and (3) accordingly, Venture Global's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/VG. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in Venture Global you have until April 18, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

