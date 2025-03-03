Biodesix Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Total Revenue of $71.3 million for FY2024, growing 45% over FY2023;

Gross margins of 78% for FY2024, up 5% points over FY2023;

FY2025 Total Revenue Guidance of $92-95 million;

Conference Call and Webcast Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 (fiscal 2024).

"Biodesix concluded a strong 2024, advancing our key initiatives and delivering on our financial and operational goals," said Scott Hutton, Chief Executive Officer. "We exceeded our revenue targets, with total revenue reaching $71.3 million, driven by a 43% increase in Lung Diagnostics and a 70% growth in Biopharma Services. Our team successfully implemented operational efficiencies improving our Gross Margins to 78% for the year, strengthened clinical and commercial capabilities, and secured new partnerships and reimbursement coverage. We are well-positioned for continued growth and success and expect that 2025 will be a transformative year for Biodesix."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Total revenue of $20.4 million and $71.3 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, respectively, an increase of 39% and 45% over the respective prior year comparable periods;
    • Lung Diagnostic Testing revenue of $17.2 million and $64.7 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, respectively, an increase of 34% and 43% over the respective prior year comparable periods; primarily driven by an increase in total tests delivered;
    • Diagnostic Development Services revenue of $3.2 million and $6.6 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, respectively, an increase of 72% and 70% over the respective prior year comparable periods;
  • Gross margin was $16.1 million or 79% and $55.8 million or 78% for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, respectively, as a percentage of revenue compared to 77% and 73% in the prior year comparable periods, primarily driven by growth in Lung Diagnostic testing and optimization of testing workflows that resulted in improvements in costs per test and the ongoing expansion of our Diagnostic Development Services business;
  • Operating expenses (excluding direct costs and expenses) of $22.7 million and $90.2 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, an increase of 25% and 17% over the respective prior year comparable periods;
    • Increase in operating expenses is primarily attributed to an increase in sales and marketing costs to support Lung Diagnostic sales growth, as well as to enhance Biodesix awareness and drive product adoption;
    • Includes non-cash stock compensation expense of $1.3 million and $6.6 million during the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, respectively, an increase of 17% and 24% over the respective prior year comparable periods;
  • Net loss of $8.3 million and $42.9 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, respectively, an improvement of 10% and 18% over the respective prior year comparable periods;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.9 million and $22.1 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, respectively, an improvement of 19% and 32% over the respective prior year comparable periods;
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $26.2 million as of December 31, 2024. Subsequent to quarter end, we amended our term loan facility with Perceptive Advisors to extend the availability of the $10 million Tranche C loan.

2025 Financial Outlook

  • The Company anticipates generating between $92 million to $95 million in total revenue in 2025.

Conference call and webcast information

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the Company’s investor relations page on the website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. Participants are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. ​Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung™ Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Diagnostic Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. ​For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Trademarks: Biodesix, Biodesix Logo, Nodify Lung, and IQLung are trademarks or registered trademarks of Biodesix, Inc.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Biodesix reported results are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Biodesix has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Biodesix uses the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Biodesix financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Biodesix financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Biodesix historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our financial performance and is also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors and other interested parties in analyzing our financial performance because it provides a comparable overview of our operations across historical periods. In addition, we believe that providing Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, helps investors make comparisons between our Company and other companies that may have different capital structures, different tax rates, and/or different forms of employee compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management team as an additional measure of our performance for purposes of business decision-making, including managing expenditures. Period-to-period comparisons of Adjusted EBITDA help our management identify additional trends in our financial results that may not be shown solely by period-to-period comparisons of Net loss or Loss from operations. Our management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss adjusted to exclude interest, income tax expense, if any, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, loss on debt extinguishments, net, COVID-19 revenue, COVID-19 direct costs and expenses, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, net, other income, net, and other non-recurring items. Non-recurring items are excluded as they are not representative of our underlying operating performance. We also exclude revenue and direct costs and expenses associated with COVID-19 because we believe that these revenues and expenses do not reflect expected future operating results as they do not represent our Lung Diagnostic Testing and Diagnostic Development Services business. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for Loss from operations, Net loss, and other GAAP measures.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of backlog and the timing and assumptions regarding collection of revenues on projections, availability of funds and future capital including under the term loan facility, the anticipated impact and benefits of new clinical data, reimbursement coverage and research partnerships, and the impact of a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak on Biodesix and its operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed March 3, 2025. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. 

Contacts:
Media:
Natalie St. Denis
natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com
(720) 925-9285

Investors:
Chris Brinzey
chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com
(339) 970-2843

    
Biodesix, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
    
  December 31, 2024  December 31, 2023 
Assets 
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $26,245  $26,284 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $481 and $65  8,603   7,679 
Other current assets  4,636   5,720 
Total current assets  39,484   39,683 
Non‑current assets      
Property and equipment, net  27,828   27,867 
Intangible assets, net  5,874   7,911 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  1,767   1,745 
Goodwill  15,031   15,031 
Other long-term assets  7,260   6,859 
Total non‑current assets  57,760   59,413 
Total assets $97,244  $99,096 
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $2,194  $2,929 
Accrued liabilities  10,064   7,710 
Deferred revenue  678   324 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  719   252 
Current portion of contingent consideration     21,857 
Current portion of notes payable  21   51 
Other current liabilities  641   293 
Total current liabilities  14,317   33,416 
Non‑current liabilities      
Long‑term notes payable, net of current portion  36,408   35,225 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  24,828   25,163 
Other long-term liabilities  815   712 
Total non‑current liabilities  62,051   61,100 
Total liabilities  76,368   94,516 
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' equity      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized;
    0 (2024 and 2023) issued and outstanding		      
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 authorized;
    145,491,569 (2024) and 96,235,883 (2023) shares issued and outstanding		  145   96 
Additional paid‑in capital  483,228   424,050 
Accumulated deficit  (462,497)  (419,566)
Total stockholders' equity  20,876   4,580 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $97,244  $99,096 
         


       
Biodesix, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenues            
Lung Diagnostic Testing $17,205  $12,797  $64,708  $45,192 
Development Services  3,224   1,871   6,615   3,895 
Total revenues  20,429   14,668   71,323   49,087 
Direct costs and expenses  4,342   3,374   15,573   13,010 
Research and development  2,414   1,889   9,559   9,988 
Sales, marketing, general and administrative  20,219   16,251   80,451   67,387 
Impairment loss on intangible assets  103   24   238   44 
Total operating expenses  27,078   21,538   105,821   90,429 
Loss from operations  (6,649)  (6,870)  (34,498)  (41,342)
Other (expense) income:            
Interest expense  (1,752)  (2,329)  (8,258)  (9,536)
Loss on extinguishment of liabilities        (248)   
Change in fair value of warrant liability, net     58      (1,274)
Other income, net  150   2   73   6 
Total other expense  (1,602)  (2,269)  (8,433)  (10,804)
             
Net loss $(8,251) $(9,139) $(42,931) $(52,146)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.06) $(0.10) $(0.33) $(0.64)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted  146,603   92,325   129,670   82,113 
                 


      
Biodesix, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
(in thousands)
      
 Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net loss$(8,251) $(9,139) $(42,931) $(52,146)
Interest expense 1,752   2,329   8,258   9,536 
Depreciation and amortization 1,449   977   5,773   3,328 
Share-based compensation expense 1,265   1,081   6,638   5,373 
Loss on extinguishment of liabilities       248    
COVID-19 Revenue    (44)     (57)
COVID-19 Direct costs and expenses          1 
Change in fair value of warrant liability, net    (58)     1,274 
Other income, net (150)  (2)  (73)  (6)
Adjusted EBITDA$(3,935) $(4,856) $(22,087) $(32,697)
                